Eating cottage cheese is not only good for the gains, but also for the environment. Or, well, yes… The Canadian distillery Dairy Distillery is going to make biofuel from milk permeate. This stuff is a residual product that is released when making dairy products, such as milk and quark. Not to be confused with whey, because you get that with cheese and they make whey protein shakes from it.

Initially, Dairy Distillery partnered with the University of Ottawa to make vodka from the leftover. The vodka was appropriately named Vodkow. “There’s only so much vodka a person can drink,” Dairy Distillery founder told U.S. WoodTV. That is why the company started looking for other applications.

Milk in biofuel

During the pandemic, milk permeate was also made into a disinfectant. Even after that application, enough residual product remains. The company started looking for other options and ended up with biofuel. This invention was made in conjunction with the Michigan Milk Producers Association. Unfortunately, the milk permeate cannot be poured directly into your petrol car.

What is now possible is to use the residual product as ethanol. This can be used to make E10, for example. The company is investing more than 38 million euros for the production of ethanol. In 2025, the production of the fuel with ethanol based on milk premeate will start. Are we still joking about Koe-nigsegg or is that too easy?