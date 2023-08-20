The Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bint Muhammad Al Muhairi, confirmed that the UAE’s experience in promoting global climate action for more sustainable and inclusive food and agricultural systems has witnessed many successes, including the largest vertical farm in the world (Your Garden) established in the Emirate of Dubai.

Bostanak supports efforts to enhance self-sufficiency rates, by investing in innovation in the agricultural sector, in line with the strategies adopted by the state to enhance food and water security, as enjoying high levels of food security and achieving self-sufficiency in the long term are vital factors for economic growth. sustainable agriculture in the UAE, where challenges related to the scarcity of arable land and the harsh climate are met through innovative solutions and integrated strategies to further enhance food security.

The project area is 330 thousand square feet, and it will produce more than one million kilograms of high-quality leafy vegetables using 95% less water than traditional agriculture, as this hydroponic farm aims to enhance long-term food security in the UAE, as the farm produces three thousand kilograms of crops daily.

The farm saves 250 million liters of water annually, compared to traditional outdoor farming that produces the same amount of crop. Bostanak farm uses artificial intelligence in its operations.