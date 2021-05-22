Councilor for Tourism, Danny Barbero, has presented 16 projects to be included in the Board’s Plans for Sustainable Tourism in Destinations, which has a budget of 23-million euros. The 16 projects would need 2.4m euros, 33% each from the Junta, the Central Government and the municipal coffers.

Amongst these project, there is one that takes a leaf out of Dubai’s book, namely ‘intelligent palm trees.’ Now before you envisage sitting down to have a chat with a palm tree on quantum mechanics, we’re referring to a recharging hub set out shaped like a palm tree, which will also include free Wi-Fi. How much? 300,000 euros.

There’s also the idea of ​​a ‘tourist application’ that will work like a digitized Tourist Information Office. They also want a virtual assistant, along the lines of Siri, which could answer about Almuñécar. Both these idea have a combined price tag of 37,000 euros

The Mayor also wants less sci-fi-like things sorted out, such as improving the traffic roundabouts, and the entraces to town, as well as the previously announced bridge of Río Seco connecting Calle Guadix to the Sandovala. How much? 200,000 euros. Piece of doddle!

(News: Almunecar, Costa Tropical, Granads, Andalucia)