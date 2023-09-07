The Director of the Centers Department at the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Ajman, Colonel Ailan Issa Al Shamsi, stated that a fire broke out in a house, recently, would have caused a catastrophe had it not been for the rapid alert that the homeowner received from the “Hassantak” alarm device, pointing out that the presence of the system prevented from the spread of fire.

The civil defense at the Ajman police station received a report from the Hassantuk operations room early in the morning, stating that there was a house fire in the Al Mowaihat 3 area, so the civil defense teams moved immediately to the site of the accident, and quickly extinguished the fire before it turned into a disaster.

Al Shamsi stressed that the importance of the “Hasantuk” system at home lies in protecting lives and property, as it is an innovative fire detection system that works around the clock to allow the civil defense to monitor fire alarms, verify and report them immediately, to take the necessary measures, which is what actually happened. He urged homeowners to quickly install the “Hasantuk” system for early detection of fires and limiting their damage, in order to achieve the highest levels of safety and prevent dangers.