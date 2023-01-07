We all know the need to have defined priorities to be successful in the execution of our strategies, both in the company and in our personal life and career.

What not everyone knows is how to list priorities, and sometimes we lose focus, overloaded with many thoughts and, at the same time, we are paralyzed, unable to progress in any of them.

In other cases, we inadvertently use routine to prevent our true dreams from coming true. And we let that old lady, the routine, serve as an obstacle to what really matters.

Fruit of intense contact with numerous shareholders, members of Boards of Directors, CEOs and executives of C-Level in dozens of companies — and even as a result of mentoring programs with some of these leaders — I dare to propose five priorities for the reflection of the dear reader, whose curiosity led to this paragraph.

The priorities I suggest are in numerical order and not in order of importance. In this way, reflect on them as if they were in concentric circles and put in the center the one that you deem most structuring at this moment.

I propose the following five dimensions for your 2023 “Map of Priorities”:

1. Take care of your health

Seek healthier eating and practice daily physical activity. In addition, be aware of the control of basic indicators such as blood glucose, blood pressure and cholesterol. Keep up to date with the preventive exams recommended by doctors and don’t leave aside aspects that are also important in everyday life, such as quality of sleep and good mood. Also, set aside a few minutes during the day for meditation and deep breathing. Additionally, reduce exaggerations in distilled alcoholic beverages, giving preference to good quality wines. Still in this sphere, add generous doses of leisure and entertainment, including sports, good music and dancing. Consider art as food for the soul, as health is the equation of at least one binomial: Physical + Mental (Body + Spirit; Rational + Emotional). If you haven’t had your check-up in the last 12 months, take advantage of the first month of the year and do it.

2. Take care of your Self-development:

Invest in your training every day throughout your life, otherwise your knowledge will expire in three to five years. In that sense, acquire intangible skills — known as “soft skills” and reflect on the new attitudes you need to acquire. It’s always a good time to reconfigure your skills. Reinvent yourself!

3. Take care of your family and friends:

Without a solid base behind you, it will be difficult to win battles. Invest in healthy relationships with family and friends. However, be careful and do not become hostage to the envious, resentful and jealous people, so as not to lose your energy and your shine with those who inhabit your social ecosystem, playing victims. Many waste time and the game because they drain their energy focusing, out of fear, guilt or anger, on people who don’t deserve their affective investment. Identify and steer clear of crows and leeches if the cost of living with these characters is higher than the benefit these manipulators always claim to bring to the relationship.

4. Take care of your citizenship

Be ESG in your condominium, club, church, community, neighborhood or city. In addition, practice healthy habits for the environment and invest in social projects. Also look to do something concrete that shows respect and compassion for those less fortunate. In your leadership, fight for democracy as a form of governance. Remember that there is no “Plan B” for the planet and be aware that, despite its imperfections, nothing better has been invented than democracy as a form of political and social coexistence.

5. Take care of the priorities of your business or the company where you work:

Ensure that the purpose of the company and the positioning of your business in the market are clearly defined. The same goes for establishing other aspects such as the target niche of clients it intends to serve and the desired results, as well as team training and structure configuration. Also keep in mind that it is fundamental to explain the values ​​and the basic “attitude map” of the organizational culture, as this is the asset (or liability) that does not appear on the companies’ balance sheets.

Start with one priority and don’t be alarmed if another one is already at the center next month. This is common because time is fleeting and the relevance of each dimension can change as the clock runs its course, just like the “sea waves” sung by Lulu Santos. After all, “nothing that was will be, again, the way it once was”.

Of course, you may have other priorities, such as, for example, rescuing your personal financial balance, your family’s wealth situation or solving a specific adversity in your life. Nobody better than you to judge what is, of course, more relevant due to the circumstances of your moment. I suggest giving grades from “1” to “5” on each of these priorities. How are you in each of them?

A good path might be to start thinking about your health or the company where you work, but you need to focus on that set of priorities at the same time. In reality, they are all together and mixed in some way.

After all, “departmentalization” in companies, ideas and priorities is an intellectual device created by academics — which, unfortunately, does not correspond to the reality of those who live in the daily toil of the organizational world.

Happy New Year!