Since the start of the coronavirus crisis, sports activities in associations have been in free fall. The clubs could lose up to 800 million euros.

As sports halls rebel against their closure to fight the coronavirus epidemic, sports associations are also worried. According to the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF), French federations have lost nearly 25% of their licensees compared to September 2019, or more than 4.5 million fewer practitioners. “VOur favorite associations, all of this will no longer exist if you abandon them this year!‘, alert several messages on social networks.

Unsurprisingly, indoor sports are the most affected by the coronavirus crisis. For example, table tennis has lost 30% of its youngest players, notes, distraught, the president of the Federation, Christian Palierne. “It’s a hassle, he explains to franceinfo. On the one hand, we are told that we must learn to live with the virus and on the other hand that we must not get together … We are having trouble finding our way around at the moment! These are also jobs that are threatened. Without training, there is no need to have a trainer. “

In judo, a combat and contact sport, numbers are also on the decline. Fear of health risks is far from the only explanation, argues the president of the French Judo Federation, Jean-Luc Rougé. “We have teachers who are old and who are people at risk. There are also municipalities that do not open because it is expensive to disinfect the rooms.”

Rural areas do not have the human and financial resources to put a freeze.Jean-Luc Rougéto franceinfo

The main hope for French sport is the agreement reached at the end of last week with the Ministry of Sports for the opening of gymnasiums at least for minors, on the same model as the practice of sport at school. This is a way to relaunch activity but cities must comply with it, alert Philippe Bana, the national technical director of handball. “The mayors must leave the halls open for associative sports, it is vital for the physical and mental health of the French, he asserts. The sport is run by the educators and the facilities, the educators and the kids are there, the doors shouldn’t be closed. ”

It is urgent to react, because beyond the rather disastrous image presented before the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, it is a whole economy which is at stake. The financial damage for the clubs is estimated at nearly 800 million euros.

Read also