Already published in May last year Lennox and the golden sickle which has now been nominated for the Boon, the new Flemish prize for children’s literature. Lennox’s father has sickle cell disease and goes to a special hospital for it. The invisible hospital. One day, Lennox overhears his parents talking: isn’t it time Lennox went with his father? His father would like to tell him the whole story: ‘I’m sure he’ll understand better if I can show it.’ No, they decide, it’s still too scary for him. When Lennox later finds out that his father has left his lucky pendant at home, he decides to follow his father to the hospital.

wild records

What immediately stands out about Lennox and the golden sickle are the illustrations. Known for her inviting felt-tip pen drawings in bright colours, Hedy Tjin teamed up for this book with Brian Elstak, who won a Silver Brush in 2018 for toric. He mainly works with watercolors and sharp lines and his work often refers to pop culture. Tjin and Elstak drew through each other’s work. This resulted in breathtaking records. Tough, robust figures that move across the pages and suck you into the prints with their dynamics. Those illustrations, which feel innovative partly due to the mixing of the two styles, continue to fascinate immensely. That Lennox and the golden sickle A4 format ensures that the wild plates really come into their own. In some cases they even take up two pages. All this on thick matte paper: fableha!

Creating awareness

Adventure books today are being pushed off the market by books in which children struggle with problems. But Lennox and the golden sickle is different. Never before have I read a book about sickle cell disease – that is refreshing and makes me curious. The book was also created with exactly that thought: creating awareness about sickle cell disease. Beautiful illustrations and an underexposed subject, so far so good, but stylistic Lennox and the golden sickle unfortunately not a showpiece.

The writing hand of the debuting Zindzi Zevenbergen is almost never accurate, the show don’t tell is barely visible and twice as a reader you are buried under an ‘info dump’ that is unparalleled, so that the book reads more as a task that had to be completed than as an inspired work that was born out of inner necessity. Like when it is explained what sickle cell disease actually is. ““You have to see it this way,” she continued. ‘Your father’s bloodstream is like a highway with occasional accidents, mini-collisions between blood cells that get stuck together. This creates a traffic jam. And traffic jams in your blood are miserable, because blood cells have one important job: to distribute oxygen. To every part of your body. On the inside and the outside. If a part of the body gets too little oxygen due to the traffic jam, it can hurt a lot.’” The entire explanation takes up pages and feels completely forced and comes very late at three quarters of the book.

It’s a shame, because the things that are good about Lennox and the golden sickle, the original choice of subject and the exciting illustrations are also really good. The idea that the invisible hospital becomes more and more visible as Lennox learns more about sickle cell disease is also a good idea at its core. What the book lacks is a skilled writing hand or the enthusiasm of a writer with an idea of ​​his own, which he cannot withdraw until it is perfectly on paper.