Lady Dimitrescu is only a few weeks away from making its long-awaited appearance in Resident Evil 8, although it unleashed a great wave of hype long before.

This huge woman became the favorite character of many people and even some cosplays who imitated his look, although they stayed far from his height.

Fortunately, an athlete over six feet decided to dress up as the intimidating Lady Dimitrescu, fulfilling the fan fantasy of seeing the villain in real life.

Lady Dimitrescu in real life

Yekaterina Lisina It has a certain fame among sports lovers, since this Russian athlete together with her team won a bronze medal in Basketball.

In addition to having great skill on the court, this athlete dedicates part of her time to modeling, and this time she became Lady Dimitrescu to show us the cosplay closest to reality.

You may be a dwarf next to her.

This photograph does not show the actual height of Yekaterina, who measures 2.6 meters and is considered the tallest woman in Russia.

This athlete showed that she can look very similar to Lady Dimitrescu, and if you take a walk on your own Instagram you will discover several videos and photographs where he appears with smaller people.

The subject is not short, she is very tall.

To give your performance more realism, Yekaterina recorded a video very similar to one of the villain’s appearances in the trailers of Resident Evil 8, and we must say that it excelled.

If you can’t see the video, give click on this link.

Lady Dimitrescu She is 2.9 meters tall, so this athlete is still short compared to the villain, but she looks spectacular.

