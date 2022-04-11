“Your face rings a bell” 2022 returned with a new season. The audience can continue LIVE the today’s programApril 10, through the sign of the Stars channel Y Univision from 9.00 pm on Mexico. Hosts Ana Brenda Contreras and Rafael Araneda will direct a new chapter of the reality show in which eight outstanding artists compete.

In this new edition it will also be possible to see in the USA will have four judges. They are Charytín, Angélica Vale, Edén Muñoz and Víctor Manuelle, who will evaluate the contestants every week to determine who is the winner of the season. Also remember that in The Republic You can follow the main incidents of the television program.

Live: “Your face sounds like me” 2022 today’s program, Sunday April 10 Christian Daniel also scores high Just like Michael, Christian Daniel is next to get a high score. The jury rated him with 10, 9, 9 and 8 points for his imitation of Rubén Blades. Jury voting has begun! The jury votes began and Michael is in the lead with a total of 36 points. The artist achieved the following ratings: 10, 9, 9 and 8. It’s time for the judges to announce their score! All the participants have already passed through the dance floor. Now it is the turn of the four members of the jury to award the respective score according to what was shown on stage. Yahir is the last to go on stage in today’s program, Friday, April 10 Yahir completely transformed to play Luciana León, known as “La tesorito”. After her participation, the artist received praise from the jury for managing to get into the role, despite the difficulty of the challenge. Photo: Capture Manny Cruz is the next participant of the night After the spectacular performance of Helen Ochoa, Manny Cruz imitated Prynce Royce with the song “Carita de Innocent” and received divided opinions from the jury. Photo: Capture Helen Ochoa imitates Alejandra Guzmán Helen Ochoa won the applause of the public and the jury with her imitation of the renowned Alejandra Guzmán and entered the race to be the featured artist of the night. Kika Edgard is the next to go on stage The outstanding Kika Edgard plays the talented Paolina Rubio tonight. Will she be able to repeat her outstanding participation in the previous gala? Photo: Capture Michael Stuart is the fourth participant to go on stage Michael Stuart is the next participant of the night and performs the popular song Hey Ya! From the popular duo Outkast. The judges highlighted his delivery and the ease of the artist to imitate the character. Will he be the favorite of the night? Photo: Capture Ninel Conde is Selana The artist Ninol Conde will imitate Selena in this new edition of “Your face sounds like me” 2022. Photo: Capture Jurors consider Christian Daniel’s performance to be moderate Christian Daniel gave his best on the track, but it was not enough to talk to the jury when playing the outstanding Ruben Blades. Christian Daniel is the second of the night to go on stage Christian Daniel dresses up as Ruben Blades to perform the well-known Pedro Navaja song. Photo: Capture Sherlyn’s presentation gets divided opinions Sheyla Gonzales stood out with her presentation to the public; However, she was reminded that at the previous gala she stood out even more with her imitation of Camilo. Sherlyn Gonzales premieres the track imitating Becky G Sheyla Gonzales is the first to go on stage tonight imitating singer Becky G. Photo: Capture Jurors of the nights are ready Charytín, Angélica Vale, Edén Muñoz and Víctor Manuelle are ready to evaluate the performance of tonight’s participants. Photo: @tucaramesuenamxus The presenters are already prepared Ana Brenda Contreras and Rafael Araneda are more than ready to present the participants in this new chapter of “Tu cara me sonido” (Your face sounds like me). Photo: @tucaramesuenamxus Everything is getting ready for today’s show “Your face sounds familiar to me” Ninel Conde will have the great challenge tonight of paying tribute to the outstanding singer Selena. Photo: @tucaramesuenamxus

What happened in the previous program of “Your face rings a bell”?

The previous program of “Your face sounds like me” 2022 was held on the last Sunday, April 3. On this occasion, the best performances were performed by the artists Helen Ochoa, Kika Edgar and Sherlyn González, who imitated Lady Gaga, Mon Laferte and Camilo, respectively.

Kika’s rendition of the song “Your lack of wanting” garnered praise from the judges and became the crowd’s favorite of the night. The actress is expected to continue to amaze with her talent in this new episode.

Who are the contestants of “Your face rings a bell” 2022?

“Your face sounds like me” 2022 has new participants, who will seek to surprise the jury to reach the grand finale. On this occasion, there are eight artists who are part of the competition.

Ninel Count

Sherlyn Gonzales

Helen Ochoa

kika edward

Yahir Othon Parra

michael stuart

Christian Daniel

Manny Cruz

Who are the hosts of “Your face rings a bell”?

The hosts of “Your face sounds to me” are Ana Brenda Contreras and Rafael Araneda. Both directed the first edition that was broadcast in the United States, so it is expected that they will continue with the same energy.

Ana Brenda is an outstanding Mexican actress, singer and model, who has been demonstrating her talent before cameras for a long time. For his part, the Chilean Rafael Araneda has been the presenter of different television programs.

Rafael Araneda and Ana Brenda Contreras are the hosts of “Your face sounds like me” 2022. Photo: Instagram composition / @Rafaaraneda / @tucaramesuenamxus

What is “Your face rings a bell” about?

“Your face sounds like me” is an outstanding reality television show in which eight artists, celebrities, actors and actresses participate imitating great characters. It also has a jury that evaluates the performance of each of the contestants.

“Your face rings a bell” 2022: schedule

“Your face sounds like me” 2022 can be seen LIVE this Sunday, April 10, starting at 9:00 pm in Mexico and Peru. Remember that in La República you can follow the minute by minute of the competition.

“Your face rings a bell” 2022 is a reality television show. Photo: Instagram / @tucaramesuenamxus

What channel will transmit “Your face sounds to me”?

You can see LIVE the reality show “Your face sounds to me” through the Stars channel Y Univision. This program is one of the most important television contents of Televisa.

How to see “Your face sounds like me” LIVE in Mexico?

People residing in Mexico will be able to enjoy the second season of “Your face sounds to me” through the Stars channel. The public will be able to enjoy the most iconic presentations of eight artists who will seek to be crowned like him or the best participant of this new edition.

Find out which channels broadcast the 2022 reality show “Your face sounds like me” in Mexico and the United States. Photo: Instagram / @tucaramesuenamxus

How to see “Your face sounds like me” LIVE in the United States?

As mentioned, in the United States you can LIVE the television program “Your face sounds to me” through the Univision signal. You can also follow it online, following these steps: