“Your face rings a bell” 2022 returned with a new season. The audience can continue LIVE the today’s programApril 10, through the sign of the Stars channel Y Univision from 9.00 pm on Mexico. Hosts Ana Brenda Contreras and Rafael Araneda will direct a new chapter of the reality show in which eight outstanding artists compete.
In this new edition it will also be possible to see in the USA will have four judges. They are Charytín, Angélica Vale, Edén Muñoz and Víctor Manuelle, who will evaluate the contestants every week to determine who is the winner of the season. Also remember that in The Republic You can follow the main incidents of the television program.
Live: “Your face sounds like me” 2022 today’s program, Sunday April 10
YOU CAN SEE: “Your face sounds familiar to me”: meet the 8 participants of this season
What happened in the previous program of “Your face rings a bell”?
The previous program of “Your face sounds like me” 2022 was held on the last Sunday, April 3. On this occasion, the best performances were performed by the artists Helen Ochoa, Kika Edgar and Sherlyn González, who imitated Lady Gaga, Mon Laferte and Camilo, respectively.
Kika’s rendition of the song “Your lack of wanting” garnered praise from the judges and became the crowd’s favorite of the night. The actress is expected to continue to amaze with her talent in this new episode.
Who are the contestants of “Your face rings a bell” 2022?
“Your face sounds like me” 2022 has new participants, who will seek to surprise the jury to reach the grand finale. On this occasion, there are eight artists who are part of the competition.
- Ninel Count
- Sherlyn Gonzales
- Helen Ochoa
- kika edward
- Yahir Othon Parra
- michael stuart
- Christian Daniel
- Manny Cruz
Who are the hosts of “Your face rings a bell”?
The hosts of “Your face sounds to me” are Ana Brenda Contreras and Rafael Araneda. Both directed the first edition that was broadcast in the United States, so it is expected that they will continue with the same energy.
Ana Brenda is an outstanding Mexican actress, singer and model, who has been demonstrating her talent before cameras for a long time. For his part, the Chilean Rafael Araneda has been the presenter of different television programs.
What is “Your face rings a bell” about?
“Your face sounds like me” is an outstanding reality television show in which eight artists, celebrities, actors and actresses participate imitating great characters. It also has a jury that evaluates the performance of each of the contestants.
“Your face rings a bell” 2022: schedule
“Your face sounds like me” 2022 can be seen LIVE this Sunday, April 10, starting at 9:00 pm in Mexico and Peru. Remember that in La República you can follow the minute by minute of the competition.
What channel will transmit “Your face sounds to me”?
You can see LIVE the reality show “Your face sounds to me” through the Stars channel Y Univision. This program is one of the most important television contents of Televisa.
YOU CAN SEE: When did the second season of “Your face sounds like me” premiere?
How to see “Your face sounds like me” LIVE in Mexico?
People residing in Mexico will be able to enjoy the second season of “Your face sounds to me” through the Stars channel. The public will be able to enjoy the most iconic presentations of eight artists who will seek to be crowned like him or the best participant of this new edition.
How to see “Your face sounds like me” LIVE in the United States?
As mentioned, in the United States you can LIVE the television program “Your face sounds to me” through the Univision signal. You can also follow it online, following these steps:
- Access the Univision website link: https://www.univision.com/
- Click on the button that says LIVE and start enjoying the whole episode
- Don’t forget that you can connect to the broadcast of La República Espectaculos from 7:00 pm (Peruvian time).
#face #sounds #LIVE #Univisión #Las #Estrellas #watch #todays #program #April
Leave a Reply