Your every breath: plot, cast, trailer, true story and streaming of the film on Rai 3

Your every breath is the film on air tonight, Thursday 2 September, at 21.20. It is a 2017 film directed by Andy Serkis, in his directorial debut, starring Andrew Garfield as Robin Cavendish, a British activist dedicated to helping the disabled and the sick, forced to live paralyzed in a wheelchair and with a respirator. due to poliomyelitis. But what is the plot, the cast and where to stream Your Every Breath? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

The film tells the true story of Robin Cavendish who at 28 was paralyzed due to polio. During a business trip to Kenya, Cavendish (Andrew Garfield) becomes seriously ill with polio and remains glued to a hospital bed for months, away from his family and his beloved wife Diana (Claire Foy). Just Diana, worried about her husband’s increasingly gloomy and dejected appearance, decides to snatch him from the uninterrupted surveillance of doctors and nurses, and bring him back home to Derbyshire. Thanks also to the revolutionary wheelchair equipped with respirator, custom designed by his friend Teddy Hall (Hugh Bonneville), Cavendish regains his lost vitality and begins to travel the world as a champion for the rights of the disabled.

Your every breath: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast? Protagonists are Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Hugh Bonneville. Here are all the actors and their characters played.

Andrew Garfield: Robin Cavendish

Claire Foy: Diana Cavendish

Tom Hollander: Bloggs Blacker / David Blacker

Hugh Bonneville: Teddy Hall

Ed Speleers: Colin Campbell

Miranda Raison: Mary Dawnay

Camilla Rutherford: Katherine Robertson

Stephen Mangan: Dr. Clement Aitken

Jonathan Hyde: Dr. Entwistle

Ben Lloyd-Hughes: Dr. Don McQueen

Diana Rigg: Lady Neville

Adam Neill: Mr. Pickering

Penny Downie: Tid

Steven O’Donnell: Harry Tennyson

Dean-Charles Chapman: Jonathan Cavendish

Trailer

Here is the official trailer in Italian of Every breath of yours, tonight on Rai 3.

Streaming and tv

Where to see your every breath on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – Thursday 2 September 2021 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 3 (digital terrestrial channel 3). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see the various programs and films broadcast by the Rai on pc, tablet and smartphone.