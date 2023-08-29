Once upon a time…you fell in love.

Wildly, gently, and all in a blur.

Your relationship has been a whirlwind.

It seems like just yesterday, you were complaining to friends about being perpetually single. Now, you’re talking about babies and what color you want to paint the bathroom wall.

Over time, your story has developed into the kindness, self-sacrifice, and passion that you thought was only possible in fairy tales.

She surprised you. And now, you’re shopping for engagement rings.

4 Steps to Make Your Love Story Official

Love and math don’t always mix. But when your stomach is full of butterflies and your notebook is brimming with notes about diamonds, emeralds, and alexandrite rings, it helps to have a four-step plan to make your love story official.

She’s been waiting long enough after all. Let’s take you from marriage confidence to down on one knee….

Choose a Meaningful Gemstone

If you know nothing about engagement ring shopping, remember this: the gemstone is arguably the most important part of the engagement ring.

Seriously. If she’s been dreaming about marriage since childhood, she probably has her engagement ring already picked out on her Pinterest board. And if she hasn’t been dreaming of marriage, she still cares deeply about what you get her.

Consider your gemstone choice to be the answer on an important test. It shows that you know her and care about what she likes. Love is in the details, after all—and this is a detail that absolutely cannot be overlooked.

So ask her family. Check her Pinterest board. When you’ve settled on a diamond or gemstone, find one that’s high quality. A VVS-grade diamond or an AAAA-grade gemstone are ideal places to start.

Add an Engraving

Her engagement ring isn’t perfect until you add an engraving. Spend an afternoon writing down all the things you could engrave on her ring. Keep in mind that some fine jewelry companies have a character limit—so reach out before you start brainstorming.

The idea for her engraving might come to you instantly. Perhaps it’s an inside joke, a special way you say “I love you,” or the coordinates of the place where you met. Or, you might need to take some time to consider each idea.

Think about significant moments—the day you first met, when you first said “I’m falling in love,” and the moment you both decided your story was forever. Browse old photos and read love letters to jog your memory.

An engraving adds a sweet hint of surprise and joy to the pinnacle moment of your proposal. There’s the initial excitement she’ll feel when she sees the ring for the first time—and a second wave when she reads your special message.

Consider Budget

There are many expenses to think about when you’re getting married. The wedding, the honeymoon, parties, and perhaps even a new home. Does a puppy count?

Emptying your bank account for her engagement ring might not be the best decision. But you should plan to spend as much as you can on it. The engagement ring is a statement of your love, after all. Not just to her, but to her parents, family, and close friends. They want to see if you can take care of her.

Once you’ve decided on her perfect diamond or gemstone, it’s time to make an engagement ring budget. You’ll want to choose gemstone quality and size based on what your wallet allows.

Other elements that factor into pricing include metal quality, customizations, the number of gemstones included in the ring, and the retailer (some jewelers cut costs by selling online, while others sell jewelry at a higher price for the in-person experience).

Understand How Fine Jewelry Is Made

Ideally, her engagement ring should be handmade or bespoke. The ring should go from an idea to a physical manifestation of your romance. Handmade jewelry ensures there are no mistakes in the creation process—and it allows you to add personalizations as a special touch.

Ask your jeweler questions about their processes—and if they use any lab-created gemstones. We love a good lab-created stone, but you should never be deceived into thinking you’ve bought an earth-made stone when it was really created in a laboratory.

Choosing a piece of jewelry that’s made-to-order ensures you get the best value from your piece. And, you get to be involved in every step of the process, from choosing a precious metal to dictating the engraving to deciding how many inclusions are allowed in your diamond.

Education is power. The more you know about the jewelry-making process, the more likely you are to get a good deal.

Planning a Proposal to Fulfill Her Childhood Fantasies

Now that her engagement ring has completed its journey from an idea in your head to a stunning piece of jewelry in your hand, it’s time to plan her dream proposal.

Here are our top tips for planning a meaningful proposal:

Go to a significant location—perhaps where you shared your first date.

Get her friends and family involved. Have them walk with her to the proposal location, hide nearby, or hold the camera while it all happens.

Find beauty. Match the beautiful love you feel with a breathtaking location. Maybe a mountain view, waterfall, or city skyline.

Surprise her. Create a movie or song that can be played for her in a public place.

Write something wildly romantic. Is her love language words of affirmation? A sweet letter and rooftop dinner can go a long way for an intimate proposal.

The Engagement Ring Story Lives On

You may believe that your engagement ring story has a beginning and an end.

But it really doesn’t.

Just as your love story endures, so will her engagement ring story. The years will go on, and you’ll make small updates to the ring. You’ll find more ways to surprise her with jewelry. Maybe one day you’ll pass the ring on to your children or grandchildren—so they can carry your good luck into their relationships.

It’s our hope that the butterflies you feel during your proposal are just the beginning of the deep love you share. Soak in all the incredible feelings that come with dazzling jewelry—and live your love story to the fullest.

As you grow old together, it’s our hope that you’ll find even more ways to celebrate her with stunning anniversary jewelry and gifts—just because.