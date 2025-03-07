It is no secret that in recent years, like so many other aspects of life, the energy invoice has not stopped growing. While it seems that we have already jumped the worst bump, and we are no longer close to record prices, at the end of the month nobody wants to see a high receipt.

For that reason we are increasingly attentive to consumption, and although it is not easy to control it because there are more and more electronic devices in our homes, yes There are different “tricks” and ways to help us reduce this bill. And many times although we are not using these appliances, they continue to consume and although it may seem that it is somewhat minimal, they are gradually accumulated throughout the month and we can get an unpleasant surprise.

They have been the experts of the British company Eclipse Energy who have shared a small list of the three appliances that we have at home connected and that although we do not use them constantly they are causing our energy bill to rise.

All part of the fact that these devices can be put in mode ‘Standby ‘, Also known as the waiting mode or at restwhich means that certain devices do not go out at all and are not completely lit, but that They are waiting to receive orders.

This way, Even to a lesser extent than when they are lit, these devices are consuming energy, And among all, experts point out three that are the ones that should worry the most and that we should directly turn off whenever we are not using them.

The three appliances that you should never leave in Standby

Experts point out three devices, although depending on your home and the devices you have in it there will also be others that you should consider to turn off completely as long as you are not using them. But this time those indicated are :;

1. TVs

TVs are “one of the worst devices to leave in waiting mode,” according to energy experts. And they can consume up to 20 watts of energy when they are in this way, so professionals claim: “If you completely turn off the TV when you do not use ityou could save about 30 euros a year on your light bill. “

2. Satellite television decoders

These can also consume a “significant amount” of energy when they are left in waiting mode, being able to consume R up to 30 watts. To reduce consumption, turn off the decoder when you are not using it. Thus, “He could save about 20 euros a year on his electricity bill. “

3. The video consoles

The Play Station or the Xbox for putting some examples, are another “great guilty” of energy consumption in waiting mode. Although high -power video consoles come with energy saving functions, they also have their inconveniences. Some of these devices can consume up to 45 watts of energy when they are left in that way, but extinguish them could suppose “A savings of about 30 euros a year at the Light Invoice. “