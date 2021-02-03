Resident Evil 8 is already causing a sensation thanks to the imposing Lady Dimitrescu and his daughters, who will be your worst nightmare in the game.

After seeing the look of these characters, the memes came to make fun of their appearance, because instead of being scary they caused many gamers were drawn to them.

Among the comments on Resident Evil 8 it was even mentioned that there would be mods to strip these villains, but according to a insider it will not be necessary, since they appear without clothes in the game.

Resident Evil 8 will have nudes

Aesthetic Gamer, also known as Dusk Golem, became a reliable source of rumors about plans to Capcom for resident Evil, as many of his leaks came true.

In your account Twitter He already told us that there will be three protagonists, and now he confirmed that the daughters of Lady Dimitrescu they will appear naked in the game.

‘Resident Evil Village has a kind of small open world design, Metroidvania is the word the team uses. It’s more focused on exploration, each area connects and returns to areas like in the latest RE games. ‘

The most interesting part came later, as he assured that there will be nudes in some parts of the game

‘The game also has some nudity and sexual content, for example, I know that the vampires of’ the lady moth ‘that people are raving about, appear naked for a moment when you kill them or disappear, then they transform into … sticky, And in crawling spiders, and they’re not very attractive, so take it as you wish. ‘

When he tries to kill you, he will no longer be so attractive.

It will be until next May 7 when we see if this information is true, so be patient and save for Resident Evil 8.

