The signing of Radamel Falcao for Millonarios shook Colombian football. In the middle, the debate about whether it is the most important hiring in the history of the local league is fueled by the reactions of the players who are already part of the competition.

On the other hand, his new teammates also react to the incorporation of a player of international stature and of such importance for Colombia. Mackalister Silva, captain of the ambassador team, also took the opportunity to greet the scorer with a message on the club’s social networks.

“Today Falcao fulfills his destiny”

In a video published by Millonarios on Instagram on the occasion of Falcao’s arrival, Silva dedicates a few words to the player and appeals to dreams as the main motivator for his arrival in Bogotá. “I believe in the one who protects his dream like he protects the ball,” says the captain.

In addition, he also remembers in a brief sentence the ups and downs of Tigre’s career and talks about the destiny that today places him as a new Millonarios player: “Today Falcao fulfills his destiny, in the country that saw him born, that saw him play and He saw losing, winning, falling and trying again and again and again and again.

Also, on his ‘x’ account he wrote a brief welcome message in which he already posted an image of Falcao wearing the Millonarios shirt. “Welcome to the greatest” says the publication.

Mackalister’s promise to Falcao

Days before the signing was confirmed, the captain’s family had published some references to this event while they were traveling through Floridain the U.S

Mackalister and Falcao will be teammates from next season and, even at the beginning of the previous season, the current captain of the team had promised to give the captaincy to Radamel. At the beginning of 2024, Silva was questioned about the possible signing and spoke of giving the armband to the scorer. “I put it on myself, anything, of course. “If it happens it would be very important for our group,” he said at the time.