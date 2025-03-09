If you thought that “talking” to your dog through a cell phone was a remote possibility, there is good news: “The first pet phone” is ready to go to the market. The Chinese company Glocalme presented the Petphone during the latest edition of the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona (MWC 2025).

The petphone is not really a mobile phone; the term smartphone It is only part of the strategy of marketing of the company. However, the device offers innovative functions not seen in other pet technological products.

This device promises more genuine bidirectional communication between pets and their owners. Through artificial intelligence (AI), it allows to establish configurations to detect specific gestures and sounds that emit animals to communicate, trying to emulate the conditions of a phone call.

The team has a state -of -the -art audio system that captures the sounds of dogs, cats and other pets, and reproduces the response of the owners with total clarity. This facilitates the recognition of the voice of the owners. It is placed on the necklace of the animals, ensuring that the volume of the speakers does not affect the audition of the pets.

The petphone also incorporates health monitoring functions based on AI that allow owners to know the well -being of their pet. In addition, it integrates GPS, WiFi and Bluetooth follow -up technologies, which facilitates the location of animals at all times, even without internet connection.

The device is complemented by a mobile application, from which owners can receive notifications in case of drastic changes in the state of their pet.

Glocalme has confirmed that the petphone is ready for market launch. The company plans to start its worldwide marketing this month, although it has not yet revealed its departure price.

Pet technology is living an unprecedented boom, driven by the global increase in the adoption of animals and greater awareness about their health and well -being. Innovations such as intelligent feeding systems, portable devices and monitoring cameras are transforming the way owners take care of their pets, generating a market with great growth expectations.

According to the consulting firm Market Research Intellect, it is estimated that the Pet Technology Market A value of 8,820 million dollars in 2031with an average annual growth rate of 14.3%. Glocalme seeks to take advantage of this trend beyond a pet phone. During the MWC, he exhibited a range of global pet location solutions, including a Triple Sim system that combines Esim, Sim Ota and the cloudsim technology of the company. He also presented the Kit Cloudsim, a USB-C device that provides multiple networks coverage for compatible devices.