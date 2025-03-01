All Spanish DNIs are composed of a personal code composed of Eight numbers and a letter. The first is called the Personal Number of the National Identity Document, while the second is the verification nature corresponding to the Fiscal Identification Number (NIF). However, the lyrics each Spaniard is not granted randomlybut there is a procedure that each citizen has an assigned letter.

“There are mathematics behind”explains Laura, a mathematics teacher who discloses content through social networks like Tiktok. To explain the way in which it is calculated what number corresponds to the ID, has set any example, The 65004204V.

In order to reach letter V, the calculation consists of divide the eight digits by 23. Either by hand, or with the help of a calculator, which interests this operation It is the restnot the quotient (the result), which in the example corresponds to number 17.

“It turns out that there is a table that relates each rest to a letter“, the teacher continues.” If we are looking for the rest 17, we see that the lyrics are the V, which, indeed, is the lyrics that had that DNI. “

The same explanation is also collected in the website of the Ministry of Interiorin a section in which they explain the “CALCULATION OF THE NIF-NIE CONTROL DIGIT”.

There you can find The table to which this math teacher refers. According to the Ministry, “the calculation algorithm of the control digit is as follows: the number between 23 and The rest is replaced by a letter which is determined by inspection “in the table, where you can see what letter each rest corresponds: