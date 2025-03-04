This is the Horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Today will bring you important joys, in the sense that some issues or problems that worried you a lot, or they were preventing you from moving forward, they will disappear, or you will overcome them. It is a good day for you, or it will end up being as progressing. Luck, or events, will be on your side.

Taurus

Great activity that will be fruit, on a day in which you will be very motivated, although you will also show yourself quite impatient, and sometimes inflexible. Risk of tensions, or small conflicts, at work, although, in spite of everything, this day will have a positive balance, and you will leave the problems.

Gemini

This will be a very favorable day for you, especially at work or material issues, because you are going to achieve a triumph of some importance, which has cost you great efforts and sacrifices throughout weeks or even months. However, be careful with your work environment, some overlapping enemies are around you.

Cancer

Today will be one of those days when you can realize how wrong you are, often, with yourself. You will be dominated, or overwhelmed, for a lot of fears and concerns at the beginning of the day, while in the end you will discover that everything will have run in a much more fortunate and happy way to you.

Leo

Today you are going to get rid of an enemy or a traitor, or you will unmask him one way or another. It will be a very good day for you because you will get rid of a person, or an energy, very negative for you, and that could have done great damage in the near future. It is not a pleasant day, but fortunate.

Virgo

Stay firm in your criteria and your way of doing things, although that can bring you some tensions or discomforts, however, in the future you will be glad, because it is your vision of things, or your way of acting, which will end up imposing, or the one that will lead you to success. Do not throw yourself down the easiest roads, or you will fail.

Pound

Sometimes in a failure, or a painful event, you can actually find a lucky event for you; And that is what will happen to you today, although at first, as is logical, it will not seem to you. That a door is closed will be the cause that later another much more fortunate for you is ended up.

Scorpio

One more day, thanks to the excellent transits of the Sun, Mars and other planets, you will have the luck of face, and not only in work or material matters, but also in the personal field, where today a particularly good or exciting day awaits you today, you will have an excellent surprise in the sentimental, familiar or with the children.

Sagittarius

Today awaits you a day of surprise, especially from some unexpected trip, or, where appropriate, someone who comes to see you from far away, either for work and businesses, or for personal reasons. Also, related to the above, you will have to make some important decision, or you will be aware that you will have to do it soon.

Capricorn

Today it would be convenient for your prudence if you have to take any initiative, or perform an operation of importance related to finance or your heritage. Even if you see everything very clear, do not get carried away from the first impression, or get carried away by emotions and feelings, only the head should guide your steps.

Aquarium

Thanks to the excellent influences of the Sun and Jupiter, today you will have a favorable day for all matters related to money and businesses, investments, speculations or even some unexpected lucky blow; and indirectly, also, for work matters. Listen to your great intuition, today it will give you excellent inspirations.

Pisces

Little by little you will perceive how destiny will collapse all the blockages and difficulties you have found in these last two years. Slowly, but constantly, from now on, the problems or crisis will be softened. In spite of everything, today you will have a day with many moments of sadness or dejection.