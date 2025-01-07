This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Luck will be with you in matters related to work and other worldly issues. You will receive help that you do not expect and it will get you out of a difficult situation, or one that has been blocked for a long time. It is better for you to stay a little on the sidelines and let others take the initiative, although you will benefit.

Taurus

Starting today, and for a few weeks, Mercury will transit in a very favorable position for you, which will help you achieve success at work, finances and other worldly matters, stimulating, above all, your intelligence and abilities. Also, very soon you will have good news regarding money.

Gemini

Do not complicate your life by trying to solve problems that you did not create, or by coming to the defense of people or issues that could end up harming you in the end. The stars are a little mixed up and, unless it is totally necessary, it will not do you much good to stand out or fight to be the protagonist.

Cancer

Today will not be a bad day for you, quite the opposite, however, it is not a good time to take risks, especially in everything related to money. If you have to do business, investments or speculation, be much more careful than at other times and prepare for the unexpected. In the end you will be lucky.

Leo

Today will be a day in which it is convenient for most signs to act with prudence and reflection, however, for you everything will be different and the planets will help you to ensure that your initiatives are completed successfully, or that you manage to succeed in situations of great difficulty. It is a lucky day for work and worldly things.

Virgo

Today, destiny is going to bring you a favorable, fulfilling and especially inspired or fruitful day when it comes to work and financial issues. However, things will go much better for you, or much more easily, if you make an effort to show yourself something more diplomatic and try to avoid conflicts and radical attitudes.

Pound

Due to the adverse influence of Saturn, destiny will make things a little more difficult for you today, and you will have to deal with a series of tensions and difficulties in your work or social life. However, even if you feel more tension around you, or even an attack, it is not in your best interest to increase the tension, act calmly.

Scorpio

Starting today, Mercury is going to make a more favorable transit for you, which will enhance your intelligence and abilities, and will be especially positive for everything related to your work and social life. What you cannot achieve with the help of fortune, you will achieve thanks to your great intelligence. You will get the help of your contacts and friends.

Sagittarius

Danger of disappointment in love or friendship, someone you love very much is not going to measure up when you need them, or you are going to discover that they are very different from the image they have been giving you until now. But even if you don’t believe it, this will be a very positive day for you, now you are going to have a bad time, but later you will be very happy.

Capricorn

Little by little you will realize that you are giving much more than you receive, whether with your partner or one of your most beloved relationships. Maybe until now you had not cared, or you considered it necessary, but you will gradually realize that something is wrong and you will increasingly feel that something must change in your intimate life.

Aquarium

You have in your hands the possibility of achieving important success related to finances or your work projects. Finally, after great efforts and overcoming a lot of obstacles, you are closer than you think to the realization of your dreams. You only have one last test to pass, but you are going to do very well.

Pisces

Just like yesterday, the planets indicate the intervention of destiny in your favor, opening a door that you thought was completely closed. In everything that happens to you, both good and bad, there always seems to be something “magical”, and that is why today you will feel that perception with great intensity, as if some miracle happened to you.