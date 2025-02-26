This is the Horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

You are very suspicious, easily distrustful of your environment, and in although at many times this usually helps you, today you could make mistakes and focus on someone who, in reality, appreciates you and nothing bad has made you, although you You have given that feeling. In the end everything will be fixed, today or later.

Taurus

A great opportunity, or an outstanding blow of luck, will reach your life, related to work, or economy, or both. But I must also warn you that you could let her pass without realizing it, missing her or even having her by your side and not giving importance. This will be a day when you must open your eyes well.

Gemini

Today you must be careful if you had to make an important investment, or risky financial speculation. Think well before acting, do not trust appearances, because perhaps the path that leads you to success is not the easiest, but just the opposite. Jupiter’s influence will help you, but you must be careful.

Cancer

Do not try to do everything alone, so that everyone looks strong and safe from you. Accept the help you will offer you and that you need more than you think, only then can this really become a good day for you. In addition, you will be glad to know that a person returns that in the past caused you pain, but now it will be the opposite.

Leo

You are in a good time and you can get many things, however, you will complicate your life by discarding the shortest or easiest paths and loading problems in a rather greater proportion than you would need. But, even so, your good star will not abandon you and you will get to your destination.

Virgo

Today it will be a day of many tensions and hustle, although it is not really bad. Do not get carried away by nerves or explode from cholera because everything is delayed a little more, or that you arise complications that you did not expect. In the end everything will be fixed and if the problems are unexpected, the solutions will come along the same path.

Pound

Today a somewhat uncomfortable day awaits you, because you need to have peace and harmony around you, however, today it can be very difficult, since in your environment the nerves and tensions will predominate, and things will tend to complicate in your work or social environment, although all this would be temporarily. Take it easy.

Scorpio

Do not get carried away by impatience, or much importance to the unexpected problems that appear to you, both in your work and your sentimental and familiar environment. Actually, everything will be something passenger, and nothing bad will happen if the things you expect are delayed a bit, because they will come out equally. It’s just a crucible day.

Sagittarius

You are noble and generous, but around you there are many more interested and mean people, and today you are going to run into one of them, or you will be aware of it if you were not before. However, even if that saddens you and you must think that luck is with you, since this will allow you to protect yourself from that person.

Capricorn

Although there are tensions or conflicts around you, you should not move from your path or your goals, no matter how much they try to separate from it. Everything will go well at the end, but it will be a very tense day, and your colleagues or friends will be against you instead of supporting you, believing that they help you. You keep going and it will do well.

Aquarium

Today a day of great activity and dynamism awaits you, especially at work and other mundane issues. In addition, it will be a lucky day if you have to travel or perform any management somewhere far away. Listen to your intuition, today you will have it and much, maybe she gives you answers that you do not find the rational.

Pisces

It is important that today you show yourself how smart, skilled or cunning as possible. They threaten your deception or betrayal, especially in relation to your financial or material affairs. Today you must be careful what firms, or if they ask for money, or if they offer you any business or investment with what, apparently, you can get rich.