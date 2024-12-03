This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Wednesday, December 4, 2024. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Today you will have to work a little harder to achieve your work and material goals in general. Saturn dominates the other planets and you will encounter unexpected difficulties. However, now you are under the protection of the stars and even if the day is difficult you will be able to overcome it successfully.

Taurus

Saturn will be very powerful today, and therefore, even if everything goes well for you, which is what will happen, however, everything will weigh on you like a stone and you will have the feeling of having to overcome great obstacles, which in reality will not be so big Everything will be delayed, so be patient, because in the end you will make it.

Gemini

Even if you enjoy the protection of Jupiter, things are going to get a little more complicated for you today, since it is a difficult or uncomfortable day, due to the dominant influence of Saturn. However, you will successfully overcome the difficulties that you are going to encounter. Today it would be better for you to stay more in the background.

Cancer

Today the severe influence of Saturn will dominate the others and will bring you a day that will not be bad and you will overcome successfully, but it will be full of small difficulties that will cause a great drain on your energy, physically and intellectually. or psychic. The most important thing is that you do not rush, you must take everything calmly.

Leo

Don’t get too hung up on wanting to go a certain path or do things a certain way. Today you must be more flexible, if one path gets stuck, try another. Saturn will dominate the other planets and things are not going to be easy. Plus, it’s going to be a day of little unpleasant surprises.

Virgo

Don’t burden yourself with too many responsibilities or too many problems. Your capacity for work and sacrifice are very great, but if before you were capable of performing true heroics, perhaps now you cannot or the cost is too great. Today the severe Saturn dominates and you are interested in acting with greater prudence.

Pound

Today you must be very especially careful with deception, betrayal or, in general, with the possibility of getting an unpleasant surprise at work or financial matters, due to the dominant influence of Saturn. You should conduct yourself with great prudence and caution, thinking a lot about everything you are going to do.

Scorpio

Today a day awaits you that is strongly marked by effort and struggle. You will end up achieving what you want and it will be worth the sacrifice, but today we will all be under the dominion of Saturn and many difficulties will come your way, both in work and material matters, as well as in personal and family matters.

Sagittarius

This will probably be the best sign today, due to the protective influence of the Sun. Although it will not be a good day, since it will be dominated by Saturn, however, you will know how to avoid difficulties with great skill and look for the path that will lead you to success. Today you can have excellent news regarding work.

Capricorn

Today, in particular, you should be very cautious and thoughtful if you plan to make any decision or initiative of great importance in relation to work, business, finances and things like that. The severe Saturn will dominate the other planets and it is not advisable to tempt fate or act in a crazy way.

Aquarium

Today the astral influences are going to be quite difficult, although you should not worry too much because, at this time, you are protected by the Sun and Jupiter. You may have problems and complications, but in the end you will get ahead. In any case, today you should be very thoughtful, and not crazy, in the things you do.

Pisces

Today you must be especially cautious in matters related to work, money and social life. Saturn will be dominant and also transits through your sign. Although you are a profound dreamer and idealist, today you must strive in everything you can to act with great realism and common sense. You will get ahead.