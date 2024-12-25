This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Wednesday, December 25, 2024. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

The excellent astral influences indicate that it has great possibilities of being a happy day for you. However, there is only one problem, Mars will be powerful and will accentuate the risk of family tensions or conflicts, which could break out unexpectedly or due to any unimportant little thing. Be careful.

Taurus

Venus rules, at this time, your destiny, and will have a positive influence so that you can enjoy a Christmas full of peace and happiness, as long as you do something on your part. But, no matter what happens, do not let yourself be dragged into tensions, arguments or even conflicts in the family, because there will be a certain predisposition.

Gemini

Christmas comes with the best astral dispositions for you, who are under the protection of Jupiter. You can have a very happy day or, in the worst case, full of harmony or tranquility. But the influence of Mars will also make you have a lot of emotional instability inside. Don’t pay attention.

Cancer

This Christmas Day is going to bring you important surprises in the family or sentimental sphere. But you should not get carried away by the first impression, because what might worry you, or perhaps even think is bad, will later be, in reality, much more positive for you than you imagine. Let destiny act.

Leo

The bellicose Mars transits through your sign and, unless you are attentive, today it could play tricks on you, pushing you to have disagreements, tensions or even conflicts with your loved ones, for unimportant reasons. Don’t let passions dominate you, and in return you will enjoy a wonderful day.

Virgo

Seen from the outside, this will be a pretty good day for you, in which you will feel in harmony with your loved ones. However, many tensions and emotional ups and downs will be hidden inside you that you will try to hide, but they can be the cause of sudden changes in your mood or even arguments.

Pound

This will be one of the best signs on this day, thanks to the excellent influence that you will receive from the planets. And not only will you enjoy a day full of happiness and harmony, but you will also do your part so that others do the same, or to smooth out possible tensions or arguments that could break out.

Scorpio

Thanks to the favorable astral influences, this Christmas Day will not only be quite happy or exciting for you, but you will feel full of vitality and with a very great need to be active. It can be even better if you take a trip and spend the day away from home, even if that is against tradition.

Sagittarius

Today you can enjoy a happy day, although also very restless, both physically and emotionally. You will also have some changes, or twists, in your mood, although within a very positive predominance. But you just have to be somewhat cautious with the risk of tensions or arguments with your loved ones.

Capricorn

This will be one of the luckiest signs throughout this day, and largely thanks to the influence of the Sun. Whether it is your wish, or if everything happens spontaneously, you will be the center of attention or you will get May everything turn out the way you want. In addition, you will find great joy that you do not expect.

Aquarium

If you want everything to go well today and have a good day, you must keep in mind that many times dreams go one way, but then reality can go another very different way, and this is precisely what you are going to find. today. At this moment it is better for you to listen more to your head than to emotions and passions.

Pisces

This Christmas Day will bring you great joy related to love or family, or even both. You are going to hear from a loved one who had drifted away from you, or who had been taken from you by fate in one way or another. Justice will act to give you back what you deserve, or bring you something you desire in your soul.