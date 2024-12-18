This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Wednesday, December 18, 2024. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Luck and good prospects in relation to money, financial initiatives and material matters in general. This is another positive and fruitful day overall. However, what will start out being very easy and bringing you a lot of joy, will become more complicated or difficult as the days go by.

Taurus

Today will be ruled by Neptune and therefore you must be careful with great illusions, joys and even successes and strokes of luck, because perhaps things are not as they seem, or in the end they are much less solid than you think. you imagined Illusions and reality will not harmonize too much.

Gemini

Today the influence of Neptune is going to be especially powerful and that is why you should be cautious. You will continue to have the luck or opportunities that you have been having in recent months, but now you must be more careful with deceptions, betrayals, scams or enemies that attack from behind. In the end everything will work out.

Cancer

Today, the dominant influence of Neptune will enhance your emotional side and everything related to feelings, both in love and family life, as well as even at work. Today you will feel somewhat more comfortable than other previous days, because emotions and feelings will have greater prominence.

Leo

Today luck will be with you, either to bring you triumphs and other good things, as well as to prevent bad things from happening to you, which is what will happen to you today. You will be able to discover and nullify an attempt at betrayal, deception or scam, whether in work or business. You are going to turn a possible defeat into victory.

Virgo

Today you must move with great caution and reflection in the workplace, business and worldly or material matters in general. Neptune will dominate the other planets, but its influence is negative, so you should try to be careful with deceptions, scams or betrayals, especially those that come from behind.

Pound

Actually, today will not be a bad day for you, however, the dominant influence of Neptune will exalt your most melancholic or pessimistic side, although in reality there are no reasons for this. There will be no problems at work, however, it is possible that you will suffer some disappointment in the area of ​​love or in the family.

Scorpio

Today Neptune will be dominant, although its influence will be rather negative, and for this reason it will make you feel bad at many times when comparing your greatest dreams and illusions with the true reality in which you now move, and how difficult it is for these come true. But it will just be a bad day and nothing more.

Sagittarius

Today you must be somewhat careful because we will be under the influence of Neptune, and in your case that energy will further enhance your great optimism, making you see that you can achieve almost anything you set your mind to. But after the great initial euphoria, this could bring you some painful disappointment, especially in work or finances.

Capricorn

The influence of Neptune will be dominant today and for you it will have positive effects, enhancing feelings and emotions in general, and above all, family and couple relationships. You are going to live especially pleasant moments that may not be consolidated, but at least they will make you enjoy a happy day.

Aquarium

Today, the dominant influence of Neptune will cause a clash between illusions and reality. Many moments of joy and optimism that later will not correspond to the reality of events. Be careful with money and expenses, or even with the possibility of being scammed or robbed.

Pisces

The dominant influence of Neptune will make you more introverted or melancholic than usual today, even if there are no compelling reasons for this. Your sensitivity will be heightened and things will affect you, or hurt you, more than usual. But the good news is that this mood will pass quite soon.