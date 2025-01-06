This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Tuesday, January 7, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

After the end of the festivities, a day of great activity awaits you, in which you may have to make an important decision, or address some very important matter. But after an adverse start, in the end it will be a good day and you will successfully face the challenges, and even some surprises, that it will present to you.

Taurus

If you want to have a good day today, it would be a good idea to keep your most emotional and impulsive side safe. You must rule yourself with your head and react with coldness, realism or prudence to the experiences and events that come your way in your work or your social life. Only in this way will you be able to avoid any deception or betrayal.

Gemini

Once the holidays are over, a very fortunate period opens for you in the professional, financial or social field, which in reality will be the continuation of many activities and initiatives that you had already been carrying out for a few months, and that will bring you a very favorable change in your life, already in the very short term.

Cancer

Returning to reality, once the holidays are over, is never an easy time for you, so today you may have a somewhat sad or gray day, from an emotional point of view, although it will not be bad, from a psychological point of view. material view. Some surprises await you that you are not going to like, although ultimately they are going to benefit you.

Leo

After the holiday break, today you will return to work and real life with great momentum and an intense display of activity and initiatives. It is a favorable day, but you will not owe it to luck, but to your intense and passionate eruption of energy. However, you must be careful with your vehement and angry character.

Virgo

Luck is with you now, much more than at other times, although it will only be temporarily and thanks to the influence of Jupiter. Therefore, your return to work and worldly affairs will be more favorable than usual, and you will successfully resolve all the issues and problems that come your way. Lucky trips will come to you.

Pound

The return to work and daily life will come to you under very good astral influences, although you will also encounter new issues or problems that you did not count on, for all this this is going to be a “bittersweet” day, although more positive than opposite. Leave impulses and emotions behind and use reason.

Scorpio

Today you are going to enter, again, into your work, material and social life, accompanied by a lot of dreams and illusions that you will be sure to be able to turn into reality, and at first destiny will agree with you and things will prove to be right for you. They’re going to go pretty well. However, you must be alert to deception or betrayal from your colleagues.

Sagittarius

This will be one of the most favorable signs today, thanks to the favorable influence of Jupiter, your ruling planet, which will bring you luck as you return to work, business and other worldly affairs. In addition, very soon you will have a joy that you do not expect in relation to lawsuits or other administrative matters or paperwork.

Capricorn

Today you will return to work and worldly affairs again, with the same good prospects that you expected, although you will find more obstacles or problems than you left behind. Success is assured for you, only now it will take more effort or more time. For all this, a day with bittersweet features awaits you.

Aquarium

Today you will have a happy reunion with your work affairs and also with your dreams and projects in that area. In addition, luck is with you thanks to the magnificent influence of Jupiter, which will open new paths for you and help you ensure that your efforts bear the fruit that they you expected from them. Lucky to travel and socialize.

Pisces

Your life has ups and downs that not even you yourself would understand, because when it seems that everything is going to be fine, suddenly problems or misfortunes arise that plunge you into melancholy. And at other times, as is going to happen to you today, the opposite happens, and providential luck arrives when the dangers are greatest.