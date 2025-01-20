This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Tuesday, January 21, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Today we will be under the dominance of Pluto, which will cause great emotional intensity in you and will also increase the danger of you showing the most explosive or violent side of your personality. Above all, you must control your tendency to take risks related to work. You are going to perceive a lot of tension in your environment.

Taurus

It is very important that you stay cool, because today will be a day of great tensions or conflicts at work and for all kinds of worldly matters, due to a very dominant position of Pluto. You will notice how passion and impulses tend to prevail over good sense and moderation. Be prudent with money.

Gemini

Today is going to be a lucky day for you, but due to the mistakes, or tensions and conflicts, of your competitors or enemies. But today you will also feel more inspired or intuitive than usual, and you will feel as if you are sailing with the wind in your favor. You should not get carried away with impatience, in the end you will reach your goal.

Cancer

Due to your emotional nature, today the strong dominance of Pluto can greatly destabilize your personality and lead you to have violent or explosive reactions, in situations where it is not convenient for you. You will also become more stubborn about the path forward, even if you suspect you are wrong. You must relax.

Leo

Today you must strive to be prudent and thoughtful when doing business, or taking initiatives of great importance, since you will feel the temptation to take great risks, or gamble everything on a single card, and there is a danger that it will not turn out well. But if you manage to control yourself and act with more sense, it will be a very good day for you.

Virgo

If you make a little effort to be cool and act with your head, and not with impulses, today you will be able to take advantage of the mistakes of your competitors and you will have a lucky day in work and financial matters; You will even have the feeling that you can achieve your goals more easily than usual.

Pound

Due to the dominant influence of Pluto, today a day of abundant tensions or even conflicts awaits you, whether these affect you or whether they occur within your work environment, and perhaps also your family. Today your work successes are going to be very difficult to achieve and could be accompanied by controversy.

Scorpio

Stay firm in moments of adversity or great inner discomfort, because that is what will end up leading you to success. And today things are not going to be easy due to the dominant influence of Pluto, and impulses and passions will prevail over more prudent or rational attitudes. You will suffer disappointment.

Sagittarius

In your case, the favorable position of the planets will help you live a lucky day today, or at least come out of it successfully, in the middle of a difficult or even quite hostile environment, due to the dominant influence of Pluto. Strive to avoid conflicts or strong tensions, although it will not be easy for you.

Capricorn

Today the dominant influence of Pluto is going to bring you an experience, or event, especially painful in the area of ​​intimate life or family, something that will completely divert your energies, at a time when you were very focused on an important objective. related to work or financial matters.

Aquarium

Today you will perceive numerous tensions and a strong emotional charge around you, all due to a clear dominance of the volcanic Pluto. Try to stay away from all this, because you can do it, although it will not be easy, but if you do it you can have a lucky day at work and in material matters.

Pisces

Today the dominant influence of Pluto is going to trigger painful events in you related to the world of feelings, especially love, where disappointment or a particularly painful experience awaits you. In addition, you will have to help a person whom you love very much and who will now need you.