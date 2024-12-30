This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Tuesday, December 31, 2024. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

You are going to find a happy, exciting and, in many moments, happy New Year’s Eve. However, it is not going to start this way, but rather something grayer, but the change will come thanks to a surprise as pleasant as it is unexpected, related to your love or family life. This is going to be a day of good news.

Taurus

This year is going to end with a very happy day for you, in which your dreams, or some especially important ones, may come true, to a greater or lesser extent. However, this will not be the case at the beginning of the day, when you will feel somewhat melancholic or low in spirit. But everything will improve throughout the afternoon.

Gemini

The magnificent influence of Jupiter will be of great help to you so that you can have an excellent start and start of the year, even if it may not seem like it to you, and you are going to have a day that is somewhat unstable in your emotions or mood, along with other moments. in which you will feel full of vitality and happy, already towards the end of the day.

Cancer

After many days in which, suddenly, you have felt very influenced, or dominated, by emotional downturns, fears or worries, today a day of much more joy and happiness awaits you, to preside over the change of year, thanks to very surprises. pleasant in the sentimental field or related to the family.

Leo

Joy and luck have been present in many moments of the year that is ending, and today they will be equally present on this important day. One, or even several, very favorable surprises related to your intimate life and good things that await you for the new year, which you will discover today, will greatly contribute to this.

Virgo

Today you are not going to start the day in a good mood, you will even feel forced to display a series of attitudes that you will not really feel. However, everything will be different as the day progresses and the new year approaches, slowly you will cheer up and in the end you will be one of the most joyful and passionate.

Pound

If you want to have a good start and start of the year, don’t make big plans or try to force events, because it won’t turn out well and you run the risk of becoming frustrated. Let everything flow naturally, if things don’t go the way you want, perhaps destiny will take you on a much better path.

Scorpio

Everything indicates that an end to the year full of peace and happiness awaits you, although the day is not going to start this way. The dominant influence of Mars suggests that a year begins for you in which you will be able to obtain very important successes, both in material and human matters. Your soul will feel it this way and you will have great peace.

Sagittarius

The end of the year is going to come for you in a particularly busy way, although this does not mean that it will be bad, although you should be careful with disagreements, tensions or even arguments with your partner or closest family members. You will have a day of great activity and very appropriate to start the year on a trip.

Capricorn

The biggest problem of this day will not be on the outside, but rather on the inside. The influence of Saturn will cause you to be invaded by pessimism, worries or concerns regarding the new year that begins, or with some other matter that is related to this special day. But you waste your time, everything will be fine.

Aquarium

Today a day awaits you full of dreams and wonderful hopes regarding the new year that you will welcome, and even also regarding this very day that you want to live as very special. However, at least for today, you are going to be disappointed, because someone you love very much will fail you.

Pisces

A unique mix between hope and melancholy will preside over this day for you, although in the end positive emotions will prevail. You have many hopes for the next year, and the stars indicate that little by little those positive changes and evolutions that you were longing for and needing will come.