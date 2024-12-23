This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Tuesday, December 24, 2024. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

A favorable influence of Venus, together with that of other planets, will be of great help to make this important day pleasant and pleasant for you. However, something that you expect today and that is very important to you, is very likely not to happen, it is best for you to be prepared for this difficult situation.

Taurus

Venus, your ruling planet, will be in harmony throughout today, and that will be of great help to you so that happiness and harmony prevail among the dominant emotions, on this important day. It will also help you prevent some tensions or disagreements with your partner or with some family members.

Gemini

Luck will be with you on this important day, thanks to the beneficial influence of Venus, which will join that of Jupiter. This important day will turn out as you expect, at least in what you want most. However, it will be a somewhat sadder day for your partner or one of your most loved family members, and you will have to help them.

Cancer

The stars will ally themselves with you on this important day of the year, since Venus, the star of love, pleasure, peace and harmony, will be dominant and will help you enjoy a warm and pleasant atmosphere, together with your loved ones. most loved ones. But what it can’t help is that inside you feel a little sad.

Leo

Throughout the day the prospects will be excellent, thanks to the predominance of Venus, the star of love, harmony and concord. In addition, the day will start with a lot of hustle and bustle and small tensions, but then it will become much more pleasant in the second half, making you feel like a king with his court.

Virgo

Fortunately for you, this day is going to go from less to more. You will find yourself more nervous or stressed at the beginning, wanting to solve all the problems, both yours and those of your loved ones. But starting in the afternoon everything will get better and better and you will even be able to enjoy a better night than you expected.

Pound

In recent times this is one of the signs most benefited by the influence of the stars, and today Venus, your ruler, will be dominant and beneficial, thanks to which you will be able to enjoy a day of great peace and harmony among those who you want more. However, at many times you will feel somewhat sad.

Scorpio

Looking outwardly, today a happy day awaits you in which everything will go the way you expected, and you will even be envied by many of those who accompany you. But behind that the true reality would be hidden, because there is something that you secretly wanted with great strength, but on this day you will not be able to see it come true.

Sagittarius

The excellent planetary influences that you currently enjoy, together with your natural optimism, which will now be reinforced, will encourage you to enjoy a happy and pleasant day, in which everything will go according to your wishes. In addition, a very pleasant surprise awaits you in the family sphere.

Capricorn

This is going to be one of the most favorable signs on this important day. The influence of the Sun, in transit through Capricorn, will be of great help to you so that everything goes as you wish. However, you must be careful with the risk of tensions or clashes with your partner or other loved ones, the day could have tense moments.

Aquarium

The influence of Venus, which transits through your sign, will be of great help so that you can enjoy a day that is as pleasant as it is pleasant. Prevalence of harmony that will also be linked to favorable events in love. Even if you don’t look for it, today you will be the center of attention and you will live happy moments.

Pisces

You are often happy by making your loved ones happy, and that is the path towards which you will direct their actions throughout the day today. The first half will be somewhat tense or difficult, but in the second things will go much better. But you will have the key to the success and happiness of your loved ones.