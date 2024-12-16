This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Tuesday, December 17, 2024. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

This will, in general, be a favorable or fruitful day for you, especially in matters of work, money and worldly things, although at the same time it will be accompanied by sacrifice or some not-so-pleasant experience on a personal or family level. A person you love will be the victim of painful adversity.

Taurus

Work, financial or social successes or achievements obtained with a great amount of effort and sacrifice, even greater than what you expected. Furthermore, not only has what you obtained cost you a lot of work, but it could also attract the danger of suffering the snares of envious people. Anyway, it’s going to be a good day.

Gemini

Today a day of great inspiration and activity awaits you that will bear abundant fruit, at least as far as work is concerned. You are going to make the right decisions and take advantage of opportunities, although you should not be so impatient, because the fruits may be delayed a little. Temporary tensions with co-workers.

Cancer

You are going to have a day of good news and favorable events that will come to you from various places. Worries that will finally find their solution, mainly in work and material or social matters, but also your intimate life will provide you with some unexpected joy. Today you will feel more optimistic.

Leo

You should listen more to your loved ones. Your heart is extremely noble and you want the best for them, but what you think is best for them might not be what they want, and you might even be wrong. You should strive to be more flexible and talk more with those you love most. Everything is going to be fine.

Virgo

Today a favorable transit of the Moon will make you especially intuitive and you will make quite inspired decisions at work and other worldly matters. But that same intuitive side will also make you realize that some people you consider friends or allies are, in reality, sneaky enemies. Careful.

Pound

This is going to be one of the luckiest signs throughout this week, which in general will be especially good for you. A large number of planets will send you their best influences and, above all, you are interested in being very active in matters of work or finances. New and very good friends.

Scorpio

Throughout today you will receive great help, or an important show of love, or both in one. Furthermore, it will be something unexpected or, in any case, much larger and more positive than you perhaps expected. The influence of Venus will especially favor you these days and will fill your heart with peace and hope.

Sagittarius

Throughout this week, but especially today, the influence of Venus will bring you success and satisfaction, especially important, at work and in worldly affairs. Friends, and other relationships, are going to play a prominent role in opening doors for you or solving problems for you. Great luck on trips or abroad.

Capricorn

Above all, you are now in a time of sowing and opening new paths, especially in work, business, and worldly affairs in general. Therefore, although this is a good week, do not expect to reap great fruits, these will undoubtedly arrive later. Now you must guard against envy and enemies.

Aquarium

Your recklessness and crazy and unpredictable way of proceeding usually brings you many problems or disappointments. However, now this way of acting is the one that will bring you luck or the one that will allow you to free yourself from a problem that has been overwhelming you for some time. You are in a moment of great inspiration.

Pisces

Be confident and don’t focus only on the immediate. This week one of your most important concerns will be resolved and in an almost providential way. Maybe it could be today. You always have the problem in mind, however, you will not see the solution coming. Your destiny is like this, one day misfortune, but another a “miracle”.