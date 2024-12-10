This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Tuesday, December 10, 2024. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

The Moon is going to transit your sign today, enhancing the most impulsive and emotional side of your personality, as well as your most angry and choleric side. Therefore, you must control yourself or you could have arguments or disagreements with your partner or other family members. If you can prevent it from happening, this will not be a bad day.

Taurus

Be patient, because your businesses, and financial matters in general, will end up bearing the fruit you expect. It doesn’t matter if it’s a little later than you had planned. You are in a moment of luck for material matters, although this luck will come accompanied by many difficulties that you will have to overcome.

Gemini

You are in a moment in which you can achieve great successes and realize many of your dreams, but at the same time, without contradicting the above, it is also a period full of struggle and difficulties to overcome. Today you will have a day in which both trends will be very present, although with final triumph.

Cancer

Do not let yourself be dominated by stress, nor confuse temporary difficulties with a feeling that you are unlucky and that fate is against you. This is a difficult month for everyone, but you will be able to overcome it successfully, the only thing that happens is that it will cost you a little more sacrifice or effort. Don’t be discouraged.

Leo

You are facing a very favorable day, a favorable time to reap fruits, especially in work and material matters. Furthermore, today you will receive an excellent influence from the Moon and thanks to this you will appear especially intuitive and inspired. Success or great joy will come to you suddenly and unexpectedly.

Virgo

A favorable and fruitful day awaits you for work matters, since thanks to the help of Venus, matters that until now were blocked will begin to move. Help that you do not expect will come to you or you will even know how to find other, more favorable paths to achieve your goals. Lucky trips.

Pound

Thanks to the excellent planetary influences, today you will find yourself facing a lucky and inspired day, in which you will move forward with success and joy, despite the fact that there will be many problems that you will have to face. You will get those around you to do what you want, even without them knowing.

Scorpio

You are in a moment in which you feel the need to make decisions and settle pending issues. A powerful inner force leads you to it, although at the same time you feel afraid of what may happen. You want to break with a painful past and start a new stage. Don’t worry, everything will be fine for you.

Sagittarius

Joys and successes, especially at work, that will come to you, in large part, thanks to your excellent relationships and friendships. This week you are going to have great joy, perhaps success, recognition, a promotion or a triumph over competitors or enemies. It is time to move forward decisively, you should not hesitate.

Capricorn

Don’t waste time meditating on which path you should take, much less leaving it for later. It is time to move forward, and even if the difficulties are many, or very great, you will soon find a way to overcome them and sometimes even avoid them. Despite your fears, this is going to be a fruitful day.

Aquarium

The arrival of Venus in your sign will bring you a more pleasant outlook, but not only for love and intimate relationships, but you will also notice it at work and other worldly matters. Therefore, do not let fears or insecurities paralyze you, now you must take initiatives and open yourself to the outside world.

Pisces

If you have to face a painful disappointment in love, or discover that a very dear friend has betrayed you, no matter how much it hurts, you should also think that it is lucky for you, because life has revealed something to you that you needed to know. , and later, when everything calms down, you will end up understanding it.