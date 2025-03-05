This is the Horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Thursday, March 6, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Jupiter, which will be today the dominant planet, will bring you luck in your mundane and material affairs, as well as a more relaxed or optimistic disposition than usual, and a greater tendency to get the best out of you. And it will also be a very well arranged day for heart matters and pleasures in general.

Taurus

The successes, or the good news, that today arrive in relation to work or financial matters, will not compensate you from a painful, or unfortunate event, related to your sentimental or family life. Together, this will be a good day for you, but some things you will not like, even if they agree.

Gemini

Today awaits you a clearly favorable and happy day, unless you persevere and you strive that the opposite happens. Both the moon and Jupiter will be in your sign and will unite their influences to bring you luck in material and worldly matters, and also happiness in intimate relationships. Fortunate to travel.

Cancer

The planets will be in harmony throughout today and will cause fate to bring you pleasant and happy experiences in the romantic and family, although that will happen, especially, in the afternoon, after an equally favorable morning at work, although with enough more struggles and bustle.

Leo

Throughout today, Jupiter’s dominant influence will give you the possibility of triumphing over enemies or those who try to hinder your path, either by envy or other reasons. It will not be an easy day, although things will come out as you want, but you will get to it with sacrifice and effort, not with aid.

Virgo

Today, the dominant influence of the beneficial Jupiter will help you to succeed when making an important decision in relation to work or some important financial issue. In this case the problem will not be to work a lot or make great sacrifices, but in choosing the path that will lead you to triumph.

Pound

Jupiter’s dominant influence indicates that today luck will come from far, whether it is at work and intimate life; Whether through a trip, someone who comes to see you from a distant place, a phone call from another country or a great work opportunity abroad, that you should consider.

Scorpio

Fate will take away situations or people who are not good for you, even if you believe otherwise. Today the day will be dominated by Jupiter and, without a doubt, it will be clearly fortunate for you, although that will not be the feeling you will have. However, in a while you will be very happy with everything that happened.

Sagittarius

This day will be under Jupiter’s domain, your regent planet, and it will bring you good luck, happiness or opportunities, through unions or associations, whether they are work, sentimental or any other type. It will also help you break those unions that you are no longer interested. You will receive unexpected aids.

Capricorn

Today, Jupiter’s dominant influence will bring you good news in relation to work and financial issues, you will put the roads so that you get the success or realization you deserve, or finally get that recognition, or ascent, which you had long expected for a long time. A day of lucky events.

Aquarium

Thanks to Jupiter’s dominant influence, today it will be one of those few days in which you can do things as you want them or you would like, you will be the one who sets the way to others, or you will have freedom to move in the direction that your heart dictates to you. However, it will not be a day too quiet.

Pisces

Today you will have a very battling day and of great activity at work and material issues, where things will do well, even though the road is not easy or comfortable. However, the day is going to be much more favorable in relation to the sentimental and familiar field, where a great surprise awaits you.