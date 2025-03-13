This is the Horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Thursday, March 13, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Today you will have to face a somewhat painful test for you, since you will achieve something really important, either in your work, or even in other spheres of your life. However, it is a merit that will not be recognized, at least immediately; Or it will not have the impact that you would have liked.

Taurus

Do not drown in a glass of water, not every day you can win. Even if you look at things more coldly, it is not always convenient to win. Sometimes it is better, as it will happen to you today, get a little to one side and another will take the laurels, but do not worry, it will end up lamenting a little later.

Gemini

Today, Jupiter’s magnificent influence will drive you to be generous and worry more about those around you. But you are not going to do it for interest, but because it will really leave you. It is a good day for you in all areas, and the most important thing is that you will make the best of you as a person, helping who needs it.

Cancer

The real luck, and the real success of this day, or these days, for you, is that you will be able to give off a great burden that had been enslaved for a long time. And at first you will feel some fear, concern, however, a little later you will not be able to avoid feeling really free and happy.

Leo

Today an important joy awaits you in the family or related to your partner. It is something that, at this time you did not count, although if I had loved it to happen to you. Fate will compensate you, in this way, a sacrifice, or an adversity, which you have had to face just a few days ago.

Virgo

Saturn’s influence, very powerful at the moment, will lead you to be more distrustful or pessimistic than usual. But although that will protect you from all kinds of deceptions, however, it can also lead you to make mistakes when judging a sincere friend who estimates you and wishes to offer your help from heart.

Pound

You are going to experience a favorable change, after having passed concerns, discomforts or difficulties over many days. Everything will change for good because luck will take a turn in favor of yours or, simply, you will overcome the multiple difficulties of these days. Better luck in love.

Scorpio

These days, because this is something that already happens from days ago, fate will get out of your life, in one way or another, some people who do not agree, although you trust them a lot. Fate is doing a great favor, even if that is not what you feel; However, it will not take long to realize.

Sagittarius

Today life will give you a surprise as nice as positive. The day will not start well for you, and you will have to go to a place where you do not want to go, or see someone you don’t want to see. However, on the way you will find something, or someone, who will produce enormous joy and will give a radical turn to this sad day.

Capricorn

This will be a day of great struggles, efforts and sacrifices, at work, which will finally give you that desired fruit for which you were fighting so much. Do not lose your nerves, because that may be your weak point, sooner or after you will find the solution of the problems, and it will end up being a day of great joy.

Aquarium

One more day, due to Jupiter’s favorable influence, you have great possibilities in relation to financial matters, or also, the possibility of taking a magnificent surprise in relation to money, or, finally, receiving a reward of great importance, due to the multiple sacrifices and sufferings of the past.

Pisces

Today something will happen to you that usually happens to you with relative frequency, and that is that nothing else to get a reward or a deserved triumph, especially if this gives you money or goods, a relative, a friend or some other loved one will arise, to whom you will not have a choice but to help, being at a critical moment of your life.