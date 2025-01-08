This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Thursday, January 9, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Today, the dominance of Uranus is going to bring you a day of great surprises, generally for the better, and related, directly or indirectly, to material matters, money, assets or heritage. It is a positive day that will bring you luck and in which you will enjoy inspiration or intuition for business and investments.

Taurus

Today the Moon is going to transit through your sign and its influence will accentuate everything emotional in you, although it could also make you somewhat more unstable and even aggressive. For all this, you must be careful with tensions or conflicts that may break out with your loved ones, and that in many cases you yourself would cause them.

Gemini

The beneficial influence of Jupiter, who at this moment is your great protector, will bring you a day rich in events of a joyful and favorable nature, both in worldly and material affairs as well as in love and intimate life. The influence of Uranus will also bring you surprises or news, exciting and positive.

Cancer

Today, the harmonious and favorable influence of the Moon will be of great help so that you can have a happy and harmonious day, which will be joined by moderate good luck, especially towards the first half of it. And starting in the afternoon, or the end of the day, things will get a little complicated for you in the family environment.

Leo

Especially today you must trust in destiny, and above all in your luck, which never turns its back on you, and that is that you will be able to successfully get out of a problem, or a difficult situation, that worries you a lot at the moment. . Solutions, or favorable changes, will come to you where you least expect it, you’ll see.

Virgo

Today the dominant influence of Uranus will make you more restless, nervous or impatient than usual, but in return you will feel more intuitive or intelligent. You will also display much greater activity than usual, both physically and mentally, and you will emerge victorious from the snares of sneaky enemies. An intense day.

Pound

Today, the influence of the Moon and Uranus could unstabilize your economy or your expenses, either due to the action of destiny, or even due to your own initiative. You must make an effort to be cautious and restrain your impulses a little, or they will play tricks on you. You should also be careful if a loved one asks you for money.

Scorpio

The dominant influence of Uranus will make you clearly see the need to leave behind certain situations or people that do not allow you to move forward and tie you to a past that is no longer good for you. Today you will see very clearly the need for a renewal, or even, in one way or another, you will put it into motion. You must make decisions.

Sagittarius

Whether because of work or for other reasons, you will feel the need to choose between stability with peace and harmony, or your great desires and optimistic impulses that will spur you forward. These days you must make a decision that will greatly affect this new year, however, in both options luck will be with you.

Capricorn

Uranus will be the dominant influence today and, without you expecting it, it will bring you an illusion in love, either with someone new, or reactivating a relationship that was dormant. It is a time of changes for you, and although you usually do not like these, however, these are changes for the better, or will be in the medium or long term.

Aquarium

Today you must be very careful with impatience, because it could lead you to do things, or make decisions, that you will end up regretting later. The dominant influence of Uranus today will make you more radical and impulsive, but that is not good for you and will not take you where you want, but rather the opposite.

Pisces

In your destiny, moments of luck or providential help usually come together, along with other much more painful and unfortunate moments, and it is likely that today you will experience one of the latter. Do not expect much from certain people, since it is very likely that you will be greatly disappointed that will surprise you.