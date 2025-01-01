This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Thursday, January 2, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Today will not be bad, although it will be unstable and with many emotional ups and downs, favorable for work and material matters, but somewhat more conflictive or variable on a personal level. And also, the first half of the day will be more positive, or will bring you more success or joy, while the second will be somewhat worse.

Taurus

Today an active and favorable day awaits you, especially for material matters and work, and well prepared in case you have to travel. You will move with great skill and taking correct steps, boldly and at the same time prudently, which will guarantee you can enjoy a very fruitful and fulfilling day.

Gemini

To the protective influence of Jupiter, today you will also be joined by a fairly favorable position of the Moon, guaranteeing you a clearly positive and fruitful day, especially in work and material matters, as long as you do something on your part. However, it will be a somewhat unstable day in the field of feelings.

Cancer

Today again your feelings and emotions will tend to take the most positive path and it will be easier for you to give the best of yourself or have a more fruitful and fruitful day in the material sphere. You will have a more active day and become more integrated into real life and worldly affairs, with positive results and satisfaction.

Leo

Once again, this is going to be one of the most positive signs throughout the day today, thanks to the protective influences of the planets. Therefore, a day of fortunate events awaits you related to work and worldly affairs, but also love, or family life, will give you a wonderful surprise.

Virgo

This is going to be a day of a lot of work and sacrifice for you, but whose fruits you will reap later. It may not be too pleasant or fun, and your activity will be more oriented toward giving than receiving, but it is not a barren day because you will end up reaping abundant fruits from the renunciations or sacrifices you have to make today.

Pound

This will be one of the best signs of the day, thanks to the excellent influences of the Moon and Jupiter, mainly. Luck and favorable occasions will be mixed with a confident and optimistic attitude. Furthermore, at work you will be able to successfully escape an attempt to betray or deceive you, triumphing over sneaky enemies.

Scorpio

Today a day of great contrasts awaits you, which will go from less to more, although with two clearly different stages, a somewhat difficult first half and abundant problems, or worries, at work. However, a surprise awaits you that will make you very happy starting at noon, related to the personal field.

Sagittarius

The planets will be especially favorable for you throughout this day, in which you will display unusual activity, both in work matters and in those of a more personal nature. It will also be a lucky and inspired day for travel and human relationships. Take the initiative, everything will turn out the way you want.

Capricorn

A family member, or a very loved one, is going to suffer great adversity from which it is not clear that they will recover, and although it is not something that is going to affect you, however, it will cause you great sadness and will make the day is quite adverse in the area of ​​feelings. Misfortune will not touch you, but as if it did.

Aquarium

The magnificent influences of the Moon, Jupiter and other planets will bring you a lucky day rich in positive surprises, both work and sentimental. You will also be able to break away from negative situations or get rid of some heavy loads of problems, which until now had been impossible for you to do.

Pisces

Today you are going to receive very happy news, whether at work or personal, or even in both areas. You will find providential help where you did not expect it, or you will find a way out of problems that seemed impossible to overcome, at least at the moment. Have confidence in destiny, it will be by your side.