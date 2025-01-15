This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Thursday, January 16, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Do not let aggressiveness or impatience dominate you, because this is going to be a difficult day in which you will have to make complicated decisions in your work or business, and to do so it will be necessary for you to choose between two or several alternatives. Therefore, if you want things to go well today, you must act more with your head.

Taurus

This will not be a bad day, however, you are going to think so, because many problems will accumulate and you will feel that you cannot cope, but in the end you will manage to get everything done and resolve the difficulties. You have to be careful with nerves and stress, or you could end up very exhausted at the end of the day.

Gemini

Today a day of great activity awaits you, both intellectually and physically, one of those in which you tend to take care of many things or be in many places at the same time. But it will also be a very positive and fruitful day, in which you will successfully manage both today’s issues and those that were pending from a few days ago.

Cancer

The influence of Mars is going to be very positive for you, although at the same time it will force you to abandon your rich inner life so that you can focus on the reality in front of you. This astral influence will force you to make some decisions or initiatives that you had been putting off for a long time and to face real life.

Leo

Luck will be with you, one more day, especially in matters of work, finances and other mundane tasks. Although it will not be an easy day, however, you will be very inspired by your actions and your decisions. You will also be able to successfully overcome a misunderstanding or a difficult moment in your love life.

Virgo

Today you will be able to come out of a very tense and difficult day very successfully, as indicated by the influence of the stars. However, fortunately, now you are enjoying a good time and the beneficent Jupiter is ruling your destiny, so a day that for most would be tense and complicated, however, will bring you satisfaction.

Pound

This day will be ruled by Mars and will bring you many tensions and even conflicts, of greater or lesser intensity, both in work and social life as well as in your emotional and family relationships. Above all, it will be a very uncomfortable day for you and one in which you will have to work hard to get through it safely.

Scorpio

You are in a really lucky and inspired moment, however, throughout the day tensions and even arguments or confrontations will arise, especially at work, which could greatly complicate your life, or even ruin it, so now you must leave the impulses aside and act more with your head.

Sagittarius

If you try not to let yourself be carried away by impulses and act more driven by your head, today you could have a pretty good day, especially in terms of business and money matters. But it will also be a day of many tensions, stress and unpleasant surprises that you will have to face with great patience and good spirit.

Capricorn

Today a day of surprises and unforeseen events awaits you that will force you to modify all your plans and threaten to drive you crazy. But if, despite all these new developments, you finally manage to hold on, then you will see that it could be a pretty good day for you. The important thing is that you adapt to everything that arises.

Aquarium

This will be a pretty good day for you, especially because life will do justice to an important problem that you saw approaching, in your work or social environment, and yet those around you did not pay attention to you. But today you will discover how circumstances and events will end up proving you right.

Pisces

Today is a somewhat difficult day, from the point of view of the stars, however, it will bring you great joy related to intimate life, love or family. Something for which you have fought, and have sacrificed, a lot and for a long time, will come true and you will soon discover how your great suffering has not been in vain.