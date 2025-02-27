This is the Horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Thursday, February 27, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Sometimes one can have a lucky day, and at the same time full of struggles, tensions and dangers, as will happen to you today. A stroke of luck, or an important help, is not always incompatible with having to face all kinds of obstacles and even expose themselves to very difficult moments. But everything will end well.

Taurus

You are facing something difficult, both for material and work matters, and for personal types, although it is only transitory difficulties, small stones on the way that if you meet them all will threaten to make a world for you. Take it easy and you will see that everything will go well at the end.

Gemini

Financial matters and assets will be very present for you on this day, either in the form of unexpected income or expenses or other news, or events related to money, which will make you have this type of matters in your head today more frequently than usual. But you will be lucky.

Cancer

Today a bittersweet day awaits you in relation to love, although in reality the positive will predominate, and it will almost always be your fears that make you see problems, or dangers, where not today. Slowly, although inexorably, everything will become more positive for you, and that will also happen to you in love.

Leo

An adverse influence of Mars is making, in many moments, yourself, almost always unconsciously, complicate your life or go along the most difficult path, as if you were your own enemy, and this will make, in general, face a more severe or complicated week of what would be normal.

Virgo

Whether at work or intimate life, today you will have to face one of the most difficult tests for you and that produces greater anxiety: uncertainty, the experiences or confusing situations, in which you feel as if you walk by a swamp of Movedizas sands. In spite of everything you will get out as airy as possible.

Pound

Today you are going to do great favor to someone who is happening great difficulties, you will help you financially or you will intercede in your favor in some other way. But you must be prepared, because then that person may not thank you, or do it in a cold and superficial way, I even do not rule out that it returns you badly for good.

Scorpio

This day is going to be divided into two very different stages, although in the end the positive will prevail and will leave you a good taste. And this is because you should prepare to face a morning full of struggle, nerves and stress; Although everything will be much better in the second half of the day, much more fortunate and pleasant. Patience.

Sagittarius

Today you are going to enjoy a very favorable and inspired day if you had to do any work of a creative or artistic nature; or any other for which inspiration, sensitivity and intuition are needed. It will also be a good day in matters of the heart, especially if you want to resolve a past conflict and start a new stage.

Capricorn

Today the day will bring you good news that you do not expect, whether work or personal, or will probably affect the two areas. You are struggling with great force to complete a series of objectives in your work, however, the good news will come to you on the other hand. You have friends or protectors you didn’t expect.

Aquarium

The Moon will travel today by your sign, exalting your most sensitive, emotional and intuitive side, but it will also bring you greater instability, and even some important emotional downturn or tendency to melancholy, especially in the afternoon. In spite of all that, it will be a good day, especially in worldly work and issues.

Pisces

Today you will have good news in relation to money, either for your business and other investments, or any other reason; Or you can get rid of some load or debt that was causing you a great concern. It will be a good time for you to take any initiative related to finance or your heritage.