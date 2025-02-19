This is the Horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Thursday, February 20, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Today awaits you a difficult day, although not bad, but in which you will have to fight with nails and teeth to defend what is yours, whether it is your finances or your prestige or professional honesty. You will show great firmness and determination in asserting your rights or your principles, finally exceeding the crisis.

Taurus

Although you always look for everything that produces pleasures and satisfactions, however, fate will lead you to go out in defense of one of your most beloved beings, someone important for you for whom, even, you will have to sacrifice yourself in a way or Another, or maybe give up something that now appeared to you a lot.

Gemini

Today an unstable day awaits you in relation to love and feelings; You could even suffer a crisis or unexpected disappointment in a relationship that you felt already consolidated. It is not really a bad day, but only something stormy, and everything could return to normal before the week is over.

Cancer

This will be one of the most favored signs, throughout today, both in mundane and work affairs and in intimate and family life. A day of peace and prosperity awaits you, and yet, despite all this, you will not be able to avoid feeling a little dejected or melancholic, especially towards the end of the afternoon.

Leo

This will be for you a day of luck in matters related to money and material goods, excellent moment to do business or any other type of financial speculation. It cannot even be ruled out that you may take some joy with which you did not count, at all, related to money.

Virgo

In some moments, as will happen to you today, your deeply hardworking, responsible and sacrificed character, ends at the end collecting the deserved prize or recognition. Before or after, all your efforts and reveals, necessarily give the deserved fruit, and today it will be precisely one of those gold days.

Pound

Go ahead and persevere in the search for your goals, do not be scared for small difficulties that you can solve with relative ease, although at some times you let yourself be overcome by a certain discouragement. But, in reality, you are very close to obtaining an important job or financial success, more than you think.

Scorpio

There are times when luck is present in your life and, almost miraculous, transforms a crisis, or a situation, which seemed to have a very bad solution. And today it will be one of these moments, thanks to an unexpected help or protection, which will lead your life towards a much more fortunate path.

Sagittarius

Today a very good day awaits you for unions and associations, starting with your partner or your family. Luck, facilities or the greatest aids will arrive through one of these people who walk with you in life, either at work or the most intimate relationships. It will be a day of joys and dreams made.

Capricorn

Luck will come through an important work trip, even that you will not feel like doing or that you will not give it much importance. However, what will seem like a mere procedure today, in the end it can bring you a great positive change for your life. Far from you hides a surprise that will transform everything for good.

Aquarium

When you think you have everything lost, suddenly a light appears that illuminates a new path and brings you a new hope, at least that is what will happen to you today, especially in matters related to work, money and Material things, where at the moment luck will accompany you.

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you, and at the same time painful or difficult, because you are going to discover a betrayal or conspiracy, or the maneuvers against you of an enemy that appeared to be your friend. Or you will discover it for yourself or another will tell you, but the important thing is that thanks to it you can go out and prevent it from happening.