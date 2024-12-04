This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Thursday, December 5, 2024. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Although you really want to take initiatives and even take risks, today what interests you most is going to be precisely the opposite, since you will do much better if you try to act with prudence, sensibility or caution. However, if you let yourself be carried away by your spirit of adventure, you will expose yourself to many problems.

Taurus

Today, just like yesterday, the influence of the stars is not very positive, and therefore, when it comes to matters of work and materials, it is best for you to have your feet on the ground. Avoid taking unnecessary risks, trying to find shortcuts or tempting fate in one way or another. Today you just have to trust your effort and sacrifice.

Gemini

Even if reason is on your side, you should not fall into the temptation of getting into conflicts with colleagues, friends or family. And today, just like yesterday, the astral influences will not be entirely good, and that is why you must move forward and do what you consider most fair, or convenient. Don’t seek approval from others.

Cancer

When you thought that a great calamity, or a great misfortune, was about to fall upon you, suddenly things are going to change radically for the better thanks to a great stroke of fortune unleashed by destiny, and in which you are not. you’re going to have nothing to do with it. Fate is going to put a very critical situation in your favor.

Leo

It is very important that you take things calmly today, because the astral influences are not going to be good, and that luck that always characterizes you, perhaps today it will turn its back on you a little in worldly and work matters. It will only be temporary, but it is in your best interest to move with caution and avoid taking unnecessary risks.

Virgo

A big problem, or suffering, related to your love life or family environment, will greatly influence you throughout the day today, both in your work and in other areas; Although not only will you make an effort because from the outside you won’t notice anything, but it won’t even be a bad day and you will achieve some successes.

Pound

The dominant influences of Saturn and Mars are going to make today’s day a little more difficult overall. But in your case everything will tend to turn out well for you, although perhaps with a little more struggle, or stones in the way, than at other times, but it will be a good day in general, and equally for matters of the heart.

Scorpio

Although you are in a good astral moment, however, you should not relax too much, at least today, since the astral influences are not going to be too good. An unpleasant surprise awaits you at work or in financial matters, which in the end you will be able to solve, but it will cause you great stress.

Sagittarius

You are very lucky that the Sun transits your sign and will protect you from adversity or make it disappear from your life in one way or another. And today, just like yesterday, Saturn will be dominant and it will be a day conducive to many difficulties, although you will know how to get rid of the vast majority of them. Unexpected help.

Capricorn

Today you are facing a day of abundant efforts and sacrifices, at least when it comes to work. Astral influences will continue to be rather difficult and you will have little or no help, at least at this time. However, despite all this, you will manage to come out of this difficult situation quite successfully.

Aquarium

You don’t do well trying to solve things yourself and turning your back on the help or support that others offer you, and they do it from the heart. At this time the influences of the stars are not very good and perhaps it will not be possible for you to achieve what you are pursuing on your own. You will have to accept help even if you don’t want to, you’ll see.

Pisces

Even though you face a day full of difficulties, however, you will finally manage to pull it off to the amazement of yourself and those around you. Although destiny puts all kinds of obstacles in your path, in the end it will give you the push or help you need to overcome such adverse circumstances.