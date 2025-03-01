This is the Horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Sunday, March 2, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

You are going to put a lot of illusion and hope on this day, in the things you want to do or the people you want to be with; However, I must warn you that the final balance will be a bit sterile. You expect a lot, although you are likely to get rather little. Circumstances and events will make your wishes difficult.

Taurus

Today it should not be planned too much, or putting the soul in what you would like to happen, because it will actually be a day of surprises and what happens will not depend on you, but almost certainly, things will not go out as you were waiting. Enjoy the moment and be happy with what fate brought you.

Gemini

Today you should not expect others to do what you expect or want. The vast majority of the time you get it, even with some ease, but today you will not be able to. This does not mean that you are going to have a bad day, because it will not be so, but it will be much better if you go to your ball. Risk of disagreements or tensions with your partner.

Cancer

Do not think that you have very bad luck, or that you are very unfortunate, because today you would like something to happen to you and that will not happen. But what you do not know is if your luck is precisely that what you want does not happen to you, or that the person you want does not pay attention to you. This is going to be a good day for you, even if it doesn’t seem it to you.

Leo

Today you will take an important joy thanks to your friends, or some specifically; or a new and magnificent friendship that will enter your life today and can change it radically for good. It will be a day of favorable surprises that will have a lot of relationship with friendship. Luck will reach you through your loved ones.

Virgo

This is going to be a complicated day for you, of those in which you have to give up your illusions because there are other much more necessary tasks that they cannot expect, whether family or work. This is not going to be an leisure day for you, or at least a large part of it, and you will not carry it as well as other times.

Pound

Sometimes the problems, or complications, come alone and we have to resign ourselves; But other times, as will happen to you today, it is we who look for them, almost always unconsciously. You will feel driven to help one of your most beloved beings, but that help can be complicated and in the end you are expensive.

Scorpio

Once again, this will be one of the most fortunate signs, or that will come out better, in a day like today, thanks, above all, to the great protection of Jupiter, which will not only move you away from the dangers, but also will bring positive changes to your life. It can be a very good day for intimate life and the issues of the heart.

Sagittarius

This is a day that will bring you a lot of joy, although most things will come to you unexpectedly. Excellent for relationships of all kinds, both family and friendship. In fact, you will be much better if you enjoy the day in union with some group of friends. You can also solve conflicts or misunderstandings.

Capricorn

Joys or opportunities in love, or simply, possibility of living a romance as intense as a passenger. This will be a day to enjoy, both in love and in friendship, and fate will put you on the way experiences and events that will renew your illusions and will lead you to a more optimistic feeling of life.

Aquarium

Today it will seem a little yesterday, very focused on making reality your most intimate illusions, and with the possibility of being able to give an unexpected advance in that regard. It will be a day with some really happy moments, or at least a great inner joy. And even if it was only something passenger, it will deserve in the end the penalty.

Pisces

Do not let yourself be dragged by pessimism, since today that danger will be around you, especially in the afternoon. Destiny will take you at the end of all those sorrows and vital situations that enslave you. You think no one sees all the sacrifices and good things you do for your loved ones, but soon you will realize that you are wrong.