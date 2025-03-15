This is the Horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Sunday, March 16, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

This will be an excellent day in the event that you want to make a trip or, simply, get out of your usual environment, and at the same time you will have a great inner desire to get away from your daily habitat, live new things and meet new places and people. In addition, Neptune will make feelings dominate you.

Taurus

Emotions and happy, positive and hopeful feelings will replace many negative tensions, concerns and emotions that have been common in these past days. In addition, today you will have a much more extraverted day and open to the people around you, of what is usual in you. Everything is going well.

Gemini

Today you are going to have a especially reflective day, in which it will give you to think and make future plans, no matter if you do it alone, or share your reflections with your partner or friends. It is one of those days when you are going to question many things, because you are looking to give it a great change, or radical turn, to your life.

Cancer

Not only today, but all weekend in general, you will have an excellent time to take refuge in your sleep world and make many plans for the future. From the next months a much more fortunate time will begin for you, and there is something inside you that is notifying you. Lucky day to travel.

Leo

All this weekend, Neptune’s influence is going to get the best out of you, your most kind and generous side, and not only with the people you want, but also with others, randomly. In return you will have an exciting and happy weekend, especially in the sentimental field. It is a day of dreams made.

Virgo

Of the two days of the weekend, this will be the best for you, in which you will have more peace or a greater sense of inner optimism and serenity, which, of course, will go in parallel with a day that will be, in general, pleasant in the family and intimate life, pointing to a favorable change that will be consolidated gradually.

Pound

This will be a pleasant day for you, in which you will recover the harmony that characterizes you, first with your loved ones, but from the next few days with other people in your social environment. However, this will only be obscured by a small disappointment related to love, which you will hide to others.

Scorpio

Also today you must control your strong and dominant temperament. Without realizing it, you can pay others, your anger and your frustration, caused by problems or adversities passed at work. Do not try to tyrannize the loved ones around you, because they are the best you have. Emotional instability.

Sagittarius

Today they will master you great concerns and desire to do things, and you will also show more dominator than usual, trying to make your loved ones do what you want or go with you where you want. They dominate strong passions inside you that will promote you to act in this way. Surprises for good.

Capricorn

Today, a deep feeling of optimism will make you aware of everything you can be able to do, at the same time that also something, within you, will make you see everything you can get, driving you to fight from the next few days and reborn in you a hope that was increasingly sleeping.

Aquarium

You are at a time characterized by strong mood ups and downs, and today you will have a strong downturn, either throughout the day, or a part of it; that could go in parallel with another downturn of a physical nature, or perhaps be the cause of it. Pessimism will dominate you, although it will only be something temporary.

Pisces

The influence of Neptune, dominant from now on, will make you much more intuitive and you will also have moments of great optimism. For all this, today it will be a good day for you, in which you will also give your best in relation to your loved ones. Generosity and good heart that today you will have the opportunity to demonstrate.