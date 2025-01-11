This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Sunday, January 12, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

This day will be marked by a set of favorable planetary influences that will help you enjoy it happily. Despite everything, you should try to restrain your strong temperament, since otherwise there is a risk of some family argument that could make this harmonious day a little bitter.

Taurus

Today you will receive a large amount of favorable or beneficial astral influences, which will help you live a pleasant or happy day, as long as you do something on your part. Stimulated by an optimistic mood, you will feel the desire to do many things and open yourself more to relationships and contacts with your closest environment.

Gemini

To the beneficial and protective influence of Jupiter, today other planets will also be added that will send you their most favorable influences and will ensure that you feel happy and the day goes by the way you wanted. Even if you have a surprise, it will undoubtedly be for your good and happiness.

Cancer

This day will be presented to you with highly positive traits, because it will put an end to some important worry that had been overwhelming you, or worrying you, for some time, although you tried not to comment on it. But today destiny intervenes in your favor, and without you doing anything, the clouds are going to dissipate.

Leo

Although today many planets will be in harmony, however, you could be disappointed with one of the people you love the most and see them as they really are. But today is a lucky day and this, although painful or unexpected, will undoubtedly be lucky for you, because there are material implications.

Virgo

This will be a favorable day, or relatively favorable, in everything related to intimate life, love, friendship, family relationships, home, children. You may even feel enormous relief when you realize that something you feared, or worried about, had no real basis, but if it did, it will be solved.

Pound

The excellent astral influences that accompany you at this time will bring you a lucky and happy day, especially in your intimate, sentimental or family life; one of those few moments when you will be surrounded by peace and loved ones, or simply feel in great harmony. Very pleasant surprises.

Scorpio

This will be one of the happiest signs of this day thanks to the harmonious influence of numerous planets, above all you have great possibilities in the sentimental field, whether with your own partner, a temporary romance or the family environment in general. Love is going to give you a very pleasant surprise that you do not expect.

Sagittarius

Today you will have a happy meeting, or a reunion, either because a very loved one will come to see you from afar, or perhaps you will be the one who goes to see him. This meeting could also occur by surprise and with someone new, who over time will end up being one of your most loved ones. This day brings you a gift.

Capricorn

Today a doubly good or harmonious day awaits you, since, on the one hand, you will have pleasant and pleasant experiences with your loved ones and everything will go, in general, the way you expected. But at the same time, it will also be a day of great enthusiasm and optimism for you, when it comes to looking towards the future.

Aquarium

The weekend in general, and this day in particular, is going to have a lot of instability, at least within you. You feel a great desire for change or to explore new paths, whether at work or in your love life. But the planets are in harmony and you will soon see your wish come true, in a way you least imagine.

Pisces

This day will bring you the solution, or at least the beginning of it, to a problem, or a big concern, that has been haunting you throughout the weekend; and you will either find that solution yourself, or others will bring it to you. But the truth is that it is a favorable day, although it may not start that way. Trust.