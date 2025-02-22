This is the Horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Sunday, February 23, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

This day would be particularly well to perform any type of sports and, above all, make contact with nature or get out of your usual environment, which will help you to meet the calm that you had almost lost, and to put your ideas again; But you must be cautious with trauma or accidents.

Taurus

Fortunately, this day will have for you a clearly ascending trend, or towards better. The morning will begin in a rather gray, or negative way, with numerous stirring and worries, some real and others not. But from the afternoon everything is going to get positive, until you enjoy a happy day.

Gemini

This will be one of the most favored signs by the stars, throughout today, especially thanks to the influence of the sun. It will be easy for you And it takes you along another path, it is because thanks to that change you can enjoy a much happier day.

Cancer

Today, making a small trip and making contact with nature, can be very positive for you, from the emotional point of view. It would be very good to get out of your usual environment, make contact with new places or people. This will help you give off the worries and make you more optimistic.

Leo

Today a lucky day awaits you, or arranged, for the affairs of the heart, love, intimate relationships or pleasures. And in the event that you start a romantic relationship, you will have many possibilities to go ahead successfully. It is also a good time to solve past tensions or conflicts with your partner.

Virgo

As usual in you, it awaits you one day with very few moments of leisure, although it is concerned about the problems of all your loved ones, couple, family or close friends, although throughout the afternoon you will find something more relaxed, Or you will focus a little more on your own matters. Avoid discussions.

Pound

This weekend will not be one of the best for you, which does not mean that it will be bad. Today, above all, it will be difficult for you to relax or rest, instead awaits you a day full of stress and many events that will tighten you; Sometimes all these things will be born inside you, but in other cases they will come from outside.

Scorpio

Today, like the whole weekend, it will be dominated by the dreaded influence of Saturn, which in your case can lead you to violent discussions and confrontations with your partner or other loved ones, which would also not have good consequences for you, and That is why you must do everything possible to avoid them, at least this day.

Sagittarius

Today you are going to get up thinking that a gray day awaits you and very far from all things, or situations, that you would like; However, fortunately very soon you will see that you were very wrong, and in the end you will have a much more exciting day than you thought, because several positive surprises will change it for good.

Capricorn

Be careful with unexpected expenses, or even with the possibility that you could have a scam or robbery. But you should not scare or worry extremely, but simply protect your money and your property. It is a day when you could have a negative surprise in relation to material matters. Careful.

Aquarium

Perhaps all that money you had prepared today to spend it on pleasures and things that you want, you have to dedicate it to helping one of your most intimate loved ones, renouncing your illusions and giving it a radical change to the day you had prepared for today. However, in the end you will have great peace and joy.

Pisces

You need to restore your vitality, recover and recharge from energy, so today a trip will be great or spend the day in contact with nature, especially the sea or the river, with which you connect wonderfully well. But if you cannot leave, at least try to have aslene and intimate as possible.