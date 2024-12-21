This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Sunday, December 22, 2024. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Although the moment is very good for you, however, today, due to an adverse influence from Neptune, you are going to have some low mood related to your love life. Today you will be more sensitive than usual and you will be affected or depressed by things that at another time you would hardly have paid attention to.

Taurus

In general it is a good day, although it will start off quite busy or stressed, and then be much better in the second half. Numerous problems or concerns of a domestic or family nature, but which, in reality, will not be of great importance. Afterwards everything will be much happier.

Gemini

This is not a bad day, quite the opposite, however, an adverse influence from Neptune will unstabilize you and, above all, will make you much more sensitive and susceptible, giving little things much more importance than they have in mind. reality. Love could upset you, but it is something temporary.

Cancer

A day that could be quite good or happy, you may not live it that way, because an adverse influence from Neptune will make you give great importance to matters that, in reality, do not have it. Risk of falling into melancholic or depressive attitudes, without there being a real reason for all this.

Leo

A dissonant influence from Neptune will make it difficult for you to enjoy this day as you really deserve. You are not going to give importance to the good things that you have or that you have just achieved, but you will focus your attention on those that you do not have or have not been able to achieve so far. Tensions in the family.

Virgo

Today is going to be one of those days when you will be able to clearly see that happiness is something that is, above all, inside, and not outside. Despite the good things you are achieving, or the doors you are opening, however, today you will be much more sensitive than usual and your emotions will be negative.

Pound

This is going to be a very favorable day for love and feelings in general. Don’t try to do anything, let everything flow and destiny arrange events. You are always spreading harmony and love among those around you, but now it is your turn to receive it. Very favorable to spend the day with the family.

Scorpio

This will be one of the most favorable signs of the day. Rightly or wrongly you will be full of illusions and hope for the future, and it doesn’t matter that perhaps tomorrow that balloon will have already deflated, now your dreams will be full of harmony. Happiness among your loved ones, who will also give you very positive surprises.

Sagittarius

You will feel this day as a moment of joy and celebration, both in its material or worldly sense, as well as in a personal or family sense. Optimism and positive feelings will reign today, along with great hopes that very good things will happen to you in the near future. Happiness in intimate life.

Capricorn

Due to an adverse influence from Neptune, today you are going to have an emotionally unstable day. Even though everything is going well right now, it may not feel that way to you. Rightly, or almost certainly without it, you will feel the fear that you could lose the things that you have achieved with so much effort and sacrifice. But it is not like that.

Aquarium

Today you are going to have an excellent day for relationships and communications at a general level, whether with family, friends or with a group of loved ones. It is not a day to spend alone, at least you will get the best out of yourself in company. You will also be lucky and happy if you want to take a trip, whether it is short or long.

Pisces

Today the influence of Neptune will be quite powerful and although it is not very harmonious, however, for you it will be positive and will communicate great hopes and a predominance of positive feelings. Materially, it will also be a day of positive traits and not without some especially pleasant or happy surprises.