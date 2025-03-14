This is the Horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Saturday, March 15, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

A favorable change of planetary influences will be of great help so you can enjoy a weekend with more harmony and peace, especially in sentimental and family relations. You will have greater possibilities that your illusions come true. Fortunate to travel and get away from your surroundings.

Taurus

You will receive a favorable change throughout the weekend, and coinciding with the departure of the influence of the fearsome Saturn. It will be a more fortunate period in relation to love and feelings, where life can give you some surprise that joy returns to you. But be careful with expenses.

Gemini

The influence of the stars is going to become little more favorable throughout the weekend, and facing the next few days, and if we unite the lucky and expansive moment that, for a few months now, you are living, you will face the weekend happily. It is very favorable for all kinds of travel.

Cancer

If you want everything to you this weekend, you must learn to be more flexible, to recognize the reality of things, or otherwise you will have painful failures or frustrations. It is good that you fight with tenacity and perseverance for those things that care more, but if you see that it is impossible you have to leave it.

Leo

The fate that always accompanies you, plus a favorable change in the influence of the stars, will bring you a weekend of much more positive and exciting features, especially in the sentimental and familiar field. Excellent in the event that you would like to start a love relationship, or revitalize it again.

Virgo

Something difficult weekend awaits you, at risk of some tensions, or even possible conflicts in the family, or with your partner, partly due to the great tensions that you have had to endure in recent days. In addition, it threatens you a sentimental disappointment, or a clash between dreams and reality.

Pound

The moon will travel by your sign throughout this weekend, accentuating everything emotional, sentimental and familiar, which will charge prominence. But, at the same time, this moon will also tend to install and bring you emotional ups and downs, or even possible disagreements or discussions with some loved ones.

Scorpio

This weekend you will not be too good, at least during a large part of it; But you will know how to hide it and show before others a much more cheerful and gallant image. Recent painful experiences in love still bleed you inside you, but you will know how to overcome successfully.

Sagittarius

The planetary influences will begin to change favorably, and you are going to be one of the first to notice it, or perhaps you will be among those who notice it with greater intensity. But there are much happier days, in which everything will advance towards the direction you want, but with danger of some family turbulence.

Capricorn

From this weekend you will begin to notice how a more positive energy is imposed, both among the planets, and in your interior, especially favoring heart issues and sentimental relationships, whether you start any these days, as if consolidated, or revitalize a relationship you already had.

Aquarium

A lucky weekend awaits you, and away from stress, or tensions of these last days. It will be especially good if you decide to travel or get away from your usual environment, and also for contact with nature or perform outdoor sports. But in addition to all this, you will find a very positive surprise.

Pisces

You will find something difficult, or with many incidents that will collide, in turn, with a strong willingness to achieve your goals or desires. You will show yourself much more fighter than is usual, but the results of all this could be small. Be careful with accidents or trauma.