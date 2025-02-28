This is the Horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Saturday, March 1, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Throughout this weekend the Moon will travel by your sign and will be an excellent occasion for you to spend more time to home, family, your partner or other intimate relationships. This same moon will also favor that you have emotional ups and downs and stores to judge things more from feelings and heart.

Taurus

The sentimental life and the family environment will acquire a greater importance throughout this weekend, because between you and your loved ones you will have to face a problem, or a concern, which affects you, and that you will finally find a way to fit it. Emotional and sentimental ups and downs.

Gemini

This weekend you will be presented ideal to make a small trip and, in any case, get away from your usual environment, after a week with more tensions or problems than usual. Taking contact with nature or sea will bring you the calm and harmony that you are needing so much at the moment.

Cancer

Due to the influence of the moon, you will have a lucky weekend outside, but much more adverse in your most intimate side. In many moments, negative emotions will dominate you, without there being a real, or important reason, for it. Actually, you will receive affection and attention from your loved ones.

Leo

You will have a lucky and happy weekend, at least seen from the outside; even others would envy. However, you will not feel quite well because, in reality, there is something that you wanted to live, or that happened, but destiny will not give it to you, although it does bring you another series of equal or better things.

Virgo

Throughout this weekend, at many times you will feel sad or melancholic, due to sufferings in the love present or past; And behind your rigid, severe and perfectionist nature, a person of the most hypersensitive and vulnerable, which can be easily injured, is hidden.

Pound

This weekend you have the opportunity to recover the peace, harmony and balance that are so necessary for your inner well -being, after a few days that have been marked by many tensions at work and material matters. You will do well if you give your attention at home and be with your most intimate.

Scorpio

A especially favorable weekend awaits you for activity and sports of all kinds, and if it can be in the environment of nature much better for you. Only then will you find peace and harmony in your emotions. If not, there is the risk of getting into fights with your partner, for unimportant things.

Sagittarius

You are going to face this weekend with a special illusion, with a whole series of things you would like to do, and that you will immediately put yourself in it. However, in reality, all those dreams and illusions are going to slowly deflate when they see that these beneficial effects that you expected so much do.

Capricorn

A cheerful and pleasant weekend arrives for you, but also, in many moments, unstable and with dards that have no real or serious cause. All this will be due to the influence of the Moon, which will bring you ups and downs in your sentimental life and relations with your relatives or intimate. Although the positive predominates.

Aquarium

Surprises await you this weekend, and also pleasant surprises, not only in family and heart affairs, but also in other matters more related to work or finance, where you are going to get good news and favorable perspectives with a view to the future. And many of these things will be true.

Pisces

You will have a weekend of great activity, although, most of the time, your efforts will be aimed at doing things for your partner, family or other loved ones; And not so much for your own interest. However, despite everything, you will have an entertaining weekend, happy and full of meaning for you. Unexpected events.