This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Saturday, January 4, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

After a somewhat variable week with emotional ups and downs, your astral perspectives will improve throughout the weekend, and you will be able to encounter pleasant or even happy moments again. Good prospects await you for matters of the heart and unexpected joys in the family environment.

Taurus

The weekend is going to start with a favorable general mood, although I must warn you that after that good start things will later go wrong or you may have to deal with an unexpected family problem that will make it difficult, or prevent, for everything to go as planned. planned. You must adapt to the circumstances.

Gemini

The weekend is going to turn out much better for you than you expect, because it is likely that you will not start it in a good mood. But unexpectedly, from today until Three Kings Day, you will find surprises, good news and other events, or experiences, that will fully restore your hopes and joy.

Cancer

This weekend, at many times, your tendency to indulge in negative emotions or feelings will return again, almost always with little or even no reason, and, in reality, all of this will be caused, or aggravated, by downturns of a sentimental nature or familiar, although you will try not to make it noticeable from the outside.

Leo

A weekend of enormous activity awaits you, whether it is your desire and initiative, or whether it is destiny that puts it on your path. You will successfully overcome a series of small difficulties that will hinder you from realizing your most intimate desires, until you manage to make the goals you pursue come true.

Virgo

Planets of difficult influence, like Saturn, will be powerful throughout this weekend and will attract tension or discomfort, whether nervous or emotional, or both. Everything will be very heavy or very difficult for you, and you will have to face numerous family problems, but none of them will be serious.

Pound

The excellent astral influences that accompany you at this time will be of great help so that you can enjoy a pleasant weekend, in which you will have various options, but none of them will be bad. Your love life is going to be unstable, although with many exciting and pleasant moments.

Scorpio

This may be the best, or one of the best signs of the day, or even the weekend, thanks to the favorable influence of the Moon and Venus, among other planets. Some important dream, related to the world of feelings, is going to come true for you throughout the weekend, or will take great steps towards it.

Sagittarius

Today begins a pleasant, pleasant or even happy weekend for you, which will culminate on the next Three Kings Day, where positive emotions will reach their full potential thanks to magnificent surprises awaiting you. A loved one whom you helped a lot in the past will now give it back to you, and in spades.

Capricorn

Today begins a weekend that for you is going to go from less to more. You will start it full of worries along with sadness or melancholy. However, little by little the circumstances will favor you and, also, your love life will bring you joys and illusions that you did not count on, and some dreams that will come true.

Aquarium

A weekend begins that will culminate on Three Kings Day and that you are not going to start with great joy, but rather the opposite. But Aquarius is the sign of surprises, and what you started so sadly will, in the end, end up transforming into magnificent days full of beautiful surprises.

Pisces

It will be of little use to you to plan things this weekend, and for Three Kings Day, because then everything will turn out in a very different way than you expected. If you were hoping to have a good time, you might be able to do it, but there will always be someone or loved one who will need you and whom you will have to help or comfort.