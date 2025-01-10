This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Saturday, January 11, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

The influence of the Moon will bring you an unstable weekend, rich in surprises and news, although generally positive. You should not make plans that are too closed or rigid, because many things will not turn out as you expect, but don’t worry, among the surprises you will also get a lot of joy.

Taurus

Do not be upset by tensions, conflicts or family problems that, furthermore, you will not be able to solve now. Now it will be more important for you to enjoy a weekend that can be very good for you, although to do so you will have to forget about all these worries that, at this moment, would be overwhelming you.

Gemini

This weekend you will be able to notice, with greater clarity or intensity, the magnificent influence of Jupiter, which protects you and brings you luck. This will probably be one of the best signs, but not only because favorable surprises await you in intimate and heartfelt matters, but also because you will feel very optimistic.

Cancer

If this weekend you worry about your problems, those of others, and those of the entire world in general, you should not be surprised if you feel exhausted, saddened, and heartbroken. This is the tendency you have, due to the influence of Mars, but that will only be the case if you let it happen. Favorable for travel.

Leo

Be careful with accidents, trauma or any temporary illness. Be careful if you practice violent sports or like running on the road, otherwise some scare could spoil your weekend, or at least make it quite complicated. Also in your love life you could have some conflict.

Virgo

The favorable influences of the Sun, Jupiter and other planets will help you enjoy a pleasant weekend in the family and sentimental sphere, despite the fact that many worries will arise that will threaten to ruin it, at least a little. Very favorable if you like to do vocational work.

Pound

This weekend you are going to carry out a great activity aimed at realizing especially intimate dreams and hopes, at least with greater dedication or intensity than on other occasions. Joys and pleasant experiences coming from family or intimate life. Possibility of living the romance you have always wanted.

Scorpio

A very active weekend awaits you, the ideal time to carry out some work at home, or a big change, or carry out some important activity outside of it, whether sporting or of any other nature. The influence of Mars, your ruling planet, favors you, and you will be able to successfully overcome risks.

Sagittarius

This weekend you should be careful with your expenses, because you could go out of hand almost without you realizing it. The same risk would also occur if you leave money to a loved one. If you have a great desire to treat yourself to some expensive treat, you should think about it first. Anyway, it’s going to be a happy and enjoyable day.

Capricorn

A pleasant and happy weekend awaits you, more than usual, especially because things will turn out just as you want and you will be lucky in everything related to love and intimate life. However, you should know that one of the closest people, whether a relative or friend, is a little envious or jealous of you.

Aquarium

This weekend you should relax and dedicate yourself to enjoying. Forget about a lot of worries and problems that you have in your head, and that in due course you will be able to solve without great difficulty. In addition, destiny will bring you very positive surprises so that you pay more attention to the things that excite you the most.

Pisces

Thanks to the beneficial influences of Venus and Jupiter, the weekend will be especially happy in everything related to the family, sentimental sphere and the home environment in general, this being the area on which you should focus your attention. In addition, you will also have very pleasant surprises that you do not expect.