This is the Horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Saturday, February 22, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

After a work week that has had enough tension and few pleasant moments, now you get a weekend with much better prospects, especially in everything related to intimate life and personal issues, which will bring you magnificent surprises and compensate you for the previous days.

Taurus

Saturn’s dominant influence can make this weekend as pleasant as you wanted or expected, in fact you will receive bad news in relation to your sentimental or familiar life, or something very good that you were waiting, in the end I did not He will be able to perform. You must prepare for unforeseen events.

Gemini

Throughout this weekend you must take special care not to engage in violent discussions or conflicts with your partner or group of friends. Astral influences will lead you to be more nervous, demanding or choleric than usual, or that you have more radical moods, affecting your relationships.

Cancer

Saturn will be the dominant planet this weekend and that will make family, sentimental or social experiences not as cheerful or pleasant as you would like. Do not plan or expect anything, let everything arise, or adapt to the changes, or unexpected twists, that they are giving on the march.

Leo

This weekend, Saturn’s dominant influence will make, even if you do not want many times, you show yourself a little more aggressive, dominant or tyrannical than usual; Or also that you pay with your loved ones your work problems or some frustrations you do not talk about. Try to be more careful.

Virgo

After a week that has had some very crisp and problematic moments at work, now a much happier end of it awaits you, thanks to Jupiter’s dominant influence, which will bring you great unexpected joy related to the sentimental or familiar life And everything is going to compensate you.

Pound

If you want to see your dreams and illusions in love soon, at this moment it is important that you do not force things or take too bold initiatives. This weekend can bring you significant events in matters of the heart, but if you want everything to be put in favor you must let destiny act.

Scorpio

Due to an adverse influence of Saturn, a difficult weekend awaits you when it comes to heart matters, either in relation to your partner, family or children. You will even have the feeling that everything gets against you, but in reality it is just something passenger, that it is going to dissipate only as it had begun.

Sagittarius

This will be an ideal weekend to travel and get away from your usual environment in search of new adventures and experiences, to make new friendships and learn something new. However, Saturn will dominate among the stars and must be careful with accidents or other mishaps, which in case they would be mild.

Capricorn

It is nothing uncommon for you to take work home, or you may not take it, but in that case it would occupy your thought, although the others do not notice it. And such a situation will be present throughout this weekend that will be dominated by Severo Saturn. But thanks to this you will succeed in the next few days.

Aquarium

You are at a favorable moment, to a greater or lesser extent, for material matters; However, the situation is somewhat more difficult in relation to love or family life. Therefore, you should not surprise yourself if this weekend brings you some penalties or jugs of cold water. The people you want will be a bit unfair with you.

Pisces

You are always willing to fight for others and face whoever is necessary in defense of a fair cause, but this weekend this type of actions could lead you to get a great disgust or end up receiving the slaps. It is an ideal time for you to look more for you and worry about your problems.