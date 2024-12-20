This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Saturday, December 21, 2024. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Starting today, the Sun will transit the tenth house for a month, accentuating, and sometimes bringing you luck or achievements, everything related to work, social life, material affairs and money. These days you will enjoy a greater role, especially in the workplace. Recognitions or promotions.

Taurus

The Sun will move, starting today and throughout a month, in a more fortunate position for you, increasing your luck, especially if you have to make a long trip, or for many days. You will also be lucky if someone from abroad comes to visit you, whether for work and business reasons, or other reasons.

Gemini

Starting today, the Sun will change sign and begin a new transit that will last about a month, and that will propel you to big changes or some important crisis. You will put an end to paths, and perhaps also intimate relationships, that are no longer positive for you, and at the same time new opportunities open up.

Cancer

The Sun will change sign today and begin a month-long transit through your seventh house, attracting luck for relationships, unions and associations, both sentimental and personal, as well as work and business. It will also bring you luck in court. Now the key to your destiny will be held by your partner or partners.

Leo

Starting today, and for a month, the Sun will transit the sixth house of Leo, accentuating the importance of everything that has to do with your work and material matters in general. Whether of your own free will, or due to circumstances, you will pay more attention or spend more time. Fruit picking.

Virgo

Lately, and thanks to a magnificent transit of Jupiter, you are going through a somewhat more fruitful, and even almost fortunate, time. Well, this is going to improve even a little more starting today and over the course of a month, thanks to another magnificent transit, but in this case of the Sun. You will enjoy very creative and fruitful weeks.

Pound

Starting today, and throughout a month, the Sun will make a new transit that will accentuate much more what is related to your intimate and family life, home, parents and children. All these people and situations will gain prominence throughout these days, but it doesn’t have to be for the worse, the opposite is likely.

Scorpio

Starting today, and over the course of a month, the Sun will make a new transit that will benefit you, above all, in relationships and communications. You will be especially lucky if you work in front of the public or in some activity linked to the media. You will have help from colleagues or family.

Sagittarius

Starting today, and throughout an entire month, the Sun will move through the second house, accentuating both your interest, as well as your luck or opportunities, in material and financial matters. From now on, you will have a more positive period to start businesses, investments or financial speculations.

Capricorn

The Sun will begin, starting today, to transit through this sign for a month. It is undoubtedly a lucky event for you, because your luck will increase and you will also shine brighter among those around you. An ideal month is opening for you to take all kinds of initiatives, especially those related to work or money.

Aquarium

Starting today, the Sun will begin to transit through sector twelve of Aquarius, and this means that it will greatly favor your most noble, idealistic or spiritual side, and everything you do to help your peers or fight for a better world. However, you will feel that your material affairs could tend to be hindered somewhat more.

Pisces

Starting today, the Sun is going to be placed in a more favorable position for you, in a transit that will last about a month and will not only bring you help, but also the realization of some of your most intimate dreams, or a great approach in that direction. In the worst case scenario, calmer and more serene times come your way.