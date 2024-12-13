This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Saturday, December 14, 2024. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

After a favorable and fruitful week, although full of obstacles, a pleasant or pleasant weekend awaits you, but at the same time with a lot of emotional instability, due to the adverse influence of the Moon. Intimate or family relationships may cause you some unexpected discomfort. Be careful.

Taurus

In the weekend we begin, the Moon will be dominant although, at the same time, its influence will be rather negative. Therefore, you should be careful with the risk of unexpected tensions or conflicts with your partner or other family members, or close friends. Major unexpected emotional ups and downs.

Gemini

This weekend the Moon will not only be very powerful, but it will also transit through your sign, accentuating the most unstable or changing side of your personality. Now, more than ever, you will seek to be able to be at your own pace and do what you want at all times. You may also move away from your usual environment.

Cancer

A powerful influence of the Moon, although rather negative, will make you tend to focus your attention this weekend on those things that make you sad, especially if these are related to love or your most intimate relationships. Risk of suffering some disappointment or things not going as you expect. Relax.

Leo

A dominant, but adverse, position of the Moon will bring you some unexpected difficulties in love or related to family throughout this weekend. Don’t make too many plans, or don’t make them too rigid. Let everything flow, because the problems that arise will be totally temporary.

Virgo

Throughout this weekend the Moon will be dominant, although with rather negative effects, and that will lead you, at many times, to worry or get overwhelmed by matters that are not worth it, and to see much more dramatic things about what they really are. You will be very aware of your loved ones.

Pound

This weekend will be marked by the dominance of a rather negative Moon. However, in your case, these days are not going to be so negative and will allow feelings and emotions that you usually keep hidden the vast majority of the time to emerge. Emotional crises, but in the end they will end well.

Scorpio

A dominant, although rather adverse, position of the Moon, throughout the weekend, will allow some conflicts and crises, sentimental or family, that were locked inside you to emerge outside. However, this will allow them to be largely resolved and, in the long run, this will be positive for you.

Sagittarius

The famous phrase “there is no good that does not come for evil” is usually very common in many situations in your life, and specifically this weekend something like this is going to happen to you, due to a powerful, but adverse, influence of the Moon. Conflicts or crises with your loved ones that in the end will be resolved very well for you.

Capricorn

This weekend, a powerful and dominant Moon, although rather negative, will make you indulge in many fantasies regarding the future, dreams of greatness and many ideas to achieve the fulfillment of your desires. However, in the end, the vast majority of illusions will come to nothing. Let your mind flow.

Aquarium

Due to a negative, although powerful, influence of the Moon, this weekend, at many times, you will be overwhelmed by problems and worries, and you will even make them much bigger with your mind. Crisis or conflicts in your family or in your love life, which will be temporary on the vast majority of occasions.

Pisces

This weekend, the dominant influence of the Moon will exalt your feelings and emotions, and also your most human and kind side. However, the disappointments and jugs of cold water that you are going to have will make you take into account that famous phrase that warns that: “you should not give daisies to pigs.” Be careful.