This is the Horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Monday, March 3, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Things are not going to be easy throughout the week that begins today, and that will be under dominance of the severe and feared Saturn, although that does not mean that it will be unfortunate. Days of intense activity, effort and struggle at work come, as well as difficult or risky decisions that you will have to take.

Taurus

Today gives a favorable and fruitful week for you, although successes or realizations will come more for the fruit of your efforts and sacrifices, than for some blow of fortune. Anyway, your friends and allies will not disappoint you. It will also be a good week in relation to the family, but with some sacrifices.

Gemini

A very important week awaits you for work and worldly issues, although the decisions you make or choices that you make. It is a crucial moment for you when it comes to this kind of issues, and the same importance will have to take advantage of opportunities.

Cancer

A favorable traffic of Mars will cause this week to bring you successes or accomplishments at work and financial issues, although all that will come more by way of effort and sacrifice than thanks to some hip of luck. It is a good week for you, although also very exhausting, you must take it easy.

Leo

In this new week, the secret for you to succeed, or things go out of the way you want, it will be, above all, not to follow conventional paths or not apply the usual solutions to the problems that are presented. These days you will have to innovate and be creative, and only then will you find the solution.

Virgo

The week that begins will be under the domain of Saturn and it will be difficult for you, it will be a week of a lot of work and sacrifice, but of few rewards; But not because you are not going to have them, but because, in reality, you will not pick them up now but later. It will also be a difficult week in the sentimental.

Pound

In the week that begins today, Saturn will be dominant and the roads will not be easy for you. However, whatever happens, you must persevere and continue advancing in the same direction, even if the difficulties are very large, because that is the right path, and when the clouds dissipate you can see it clear.

Scorpio

Saturn’s dominant influence will make the week that starts today has many obstacles, especially for world or material or material issues; Although this does not mean that you are not going to overcome them, or that you should fear serious calamities. It will be a difficult week, although you will know how to find the solution.

Sagittarius

This new week will bring you satisfactions in the family or sentimental field, thanks to the excellent transits of Venus and Jupiter, which also, indirectly, will bring you luck, protection or aid for material and work matters. Crisis or difficulties that will be resolved through negotiations and pacts.

Capricorn

In this week that begins you must be careful with love and feelings, since you could fall in love with a person who does not suit you, or move on and deepen some relationship of this type. What will now make you happy, later I could make you suffer, so you must meditate everything very carefully.

Aquarium

Today a week begins that will be very hard or difficult for you in mundane, economic and work affairs, although at the same time also very favorable, because what you sow these days over time will end up giving a very positive fruit and you will realize that all the great sacrifices was worth it.

Pisces

A change is approaching for your life, and you will begin to notice it in this new week that we started. Your life and destiny will enter a new phase away from the calamities and sacrifices that you have been suffering in the last two years. This is a new way much better, but the final goal would still be very far.