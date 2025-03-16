This is the Horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Monday, March 17, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

This new week will be very important for you, since the sun will begin to travel by your sign as of Thursday, and you will have a greater prominence of the usual. Sometimes, without your searching, you will be the center of attention. However, you should also be careful with enemies, envy and betrayals. Go prudence.

Taurus

Neptune will be the most prominent planet throughout this new week, and that will promote you to give more importance to the heart and feelings, not only in your intimate life, but also in labor and financial matters, in general. The love life will also be more prominent, but there is a risk of disappointment.

Gemini

This week you should show quite prudence and reflection when making important decisions and initiatives, because Neptune will be the most powerful planet and its influence will favor a tendency to confusion, take the wrong path or even be deceived or betrayed. Move with great prudence.

Cancer

A week begins that will be dominated by the influence of Neptune, and that will exalt your sentimental side and the tendency to act more with the heart with the head. However, be careful with financial affairs and money, there is a risk of suffering some kind of robbery, scam or deception. Distrust.

Leo

A specially inspired and fortunate week begins for you, which will be dominated by Neptune and that will make you much more intuitive than usual, even if you do not realize. It will be an excellent time to make investments or take all kinds of initiatives, especially if they are related to money.

Virgo

The week that starts today can be a bit misleading, since it will be governed by Neptune. You do not trust appearances, but rather try to investigate reality. You will have a great hope in achieving a very important success in finance or work, however, it is very likely that in the end everything is nothing.

Pound

A week begins that will be dominated by Neptune’s influence, so you must be careful because feelings and heart will tend to dominate you, making you not repair many details, or even dangers related to your work and financial environment. You must strive to be more brain and distrustful.

Scorpio

The week that begins will be governed by Neptune, and yours will be of the few signs to benefit, and not only through help or protection against adversity, but because it will also stimulate your most intuitive side, so that you will discover where betrayal or deception comes.

Sagittarius

The influence of Neptune, which will be dominant in this week that begins, will not only promote you to give more importance to the sentimental life and the family environment, but also could become something more vulnerable or melancholic, feel dejected or worried about things that almost gave you the same before. Emotional instability.

Capricorn

This will be a good week for you, since thanks to the influence of Neptune, which will be dominant, your intuition and inspiration will be more enhanced and that will be of great help to your work, financial and mundane matters. In addition, it is a week of luck for you in relation to judgments and administrative matters.

Aquarium

In this new week, Neptune’s dominant influence will exalt your entire most idealistic side, and on more than one occasion you will feel tempted to do what your ideals dictate to you, even if that could harm you. In other cases it will not harm you, but you will feel that you have helped others and you have not taken anything.

Pisces

In this incoming week, your regent Neptune will be the dominant planet, and that will not only increase your prominence, but will bring you a small blow of luck, or you will go after a great hope, but you should not trust you too much of those things, because it will lead you to persecute illusions that will have little relationship with reality.